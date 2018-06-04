A 20-year-old woman was sexually attacked by a youth, who on resistance from her side poured a bottle of glue on her on Friday. Police arrested the youth who was later sent to jail under charges of rape and criminal intimidation. The woman was admitted to a hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

In a heinous way, a youth poured superglue on a 20-year-old woman after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her late night on Friday, June 1, 2018. The incident took place at a village in Barabanki district when the youth broke into the woman’s house while she was sleeping beside her younger sister. According to reports, the woman was taken to a hospital as the adhesive poured by the youth on her had gone into her eyes and mouth.

The youth identified as Raju Verma, a 25-year-old, was booked by the police under the sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code who was later sent to jail. Speaking about the case, Jahangeerabad police station house officer (SHO) Akshay Kumar said, “At around 11 pm, 25-year-old Raju Verma broke into the house to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman sleeping there. The woman was alone with her 14-year-old sister as her parents, both farmers, were on the fields,” as per reports in a leading daily.

The officer further told media persons that the youth had tried to sexually abuse the woman while she was sleeping next to her sister. The woman then resisted his act and while doing so, her sister woke up hearing the the noise and shouted for help. Annoyed by their behaviour, the youth then got hold of a bottle of superglue kept in the house and poured it on the face and hands of the woman before fleeing from her house. Soon the, woman’s younger sister informed her parents about the incident and they called the police. The police station house officer also revealed that the woman was taken to hospital, where her condition is now said to be stable.

