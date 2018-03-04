After the Bharatiya Janata Party's massive victory in Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 4 addressed the young lads and ladies at Youth Power Convention. At the convention, PM Modi introduced Atal Innovation Mission. Under this programme, more than 2,400 Atal Tinkering Labs have been approved across the country.

It happened for the first time that people in other states of the country opened their television set early morning to know the mandate of North-East public. This is a huge change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

After demolishing the red bastion of the Left from its perennial rule in Tripura in the first explicit showdown between the Right and the Left in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 4 addressed the young lads and ladies at Youth Power Convention claiming, “There is always something to learn from the conversations with the young generation. Therefore, I always try to meet youth more and more, to talk to them, to listen to their experiences and to work according to their hopes and aspirations.”

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered two-thirds of the majority along with tribal alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) by splashing saffron colour in Tripura, PM Modi at the convention also added on the gigantic victory in the northeast, by saying, “It happened for the first time that people in other states of the country opened their television set early morning to know the mandate of North-East public. This is a huge change.”

Asserting on the idea of innovation and the how it will result in a better future, PM Modi introduced Atal Innovation Mission. Under this programme, more than 2,400 Atal Tinkering Labs have been approved across the country, reported, ANI. The emphasis was on the participation of all the pupils around the nation into innovation an how it will lead to more productivity.

Innovation is the base of better future. To convert ideas of school students into innovation, government has introduced Atal Innovation Mission. More than 2,400 Atal Tinkering Labs have been approved across the country: PM Modi at "Youth Power" convention pic.twitter.com/l8AyxsiBQe — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

A day after Holi,the results of North-east elections again created an environment of festival. You must think why I am discussing it here. I'm not seeing it as victory&defeat of political parties, significant is that entire nation was involved in North-east's celebrations:PM Modi pic.twitter.com/I1sbr6wPtU — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2018

ALSO READ: Assembly Election results in 2018: North-east has come forward to lead India, says PM Narendra Modi on BJP’s massive victory

Lastly, concentrating on the youth of India and how its participation will transcend India’s growth, Prime Minister said “Vidyarthi Devo Bhava is not only yours, but our mantra as well. In fact, with your permission, I would like to add in it, “Yuva Shakti Devo Bhava”, at the youth power convention. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yodi Adityanath also hailed BJP’s victory and said that Lotus will also bloom in states like Karnataka and Kerala.

The states which doesn't have Bharatiya Janata Party government, such as Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Odisha, will also see BJP governance in the coming days: #UttarPradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/7eMlOGMhJ5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 4, 2018

ALSO READ: Victory after victory boosts our confidence: BJP president Amit Shah

ALSO READ: Tripura Assembly Election 2018: This is a revolutionary result, says Ram Madhav on BJP’s conquest of Red bastion

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App