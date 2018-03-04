After demolishing the red bastion of the Left from its perennial rule in Tripura in the first explicit showdown between the Right and the Left in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, March 4 addressed the young lads and ladies at Youth Power Convention claiming, “There is always something to learn from the conversations with the young generation. Therefore, I always try to meet youth more and more, to talk to them, to listen to their experiences and to work according to their hopes and aspirations.”

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) garnered two-thirds of the majority along with tribal alliance partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) by splashing saffron colour in Tripura, PM Modi at the convention also added on the gigantic victory in the northeast, by saying, “It happened for the first time that people in other states of the country opened their television set early morning to know the mandate of North-East public. This is a huge change.”

Asserting on the idea of innovation and the how it will result in a better future, PM Modi introduced Atal Innovation Mission. Under this programme, more than 2,400 Atal Tinkering Labs have been approved across the country, reported, ANI. The emphasis was on the participation of all the pupils around the nation into innovation an how it will lead to more productivity. 

Lastly, concentrating on the youth of India and how its participation will transcend India’s growth, Prime Minister said “Vidyarthi Devo Bhava is not only yours, but our mantra as well. In fact, with your permission, I would like to add in it, “Yuva Shakti Devo Bhava”, at the youth power convention. The chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yodi Adityanath also hailed BJP’s victory and said that  Lotus will also bloom in states like Karnataka and Kerala. 

 

