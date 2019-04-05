Youth icon of Assam, Zubin Garg has been in news for several reasons lately. From opposing Citizenship Amendment Bill to asking youth to stay away from nasty politics, Zubin has been always been vocal when it comes to Assam. The singer cum actor has recently bagged the Purushottam Das award for his contribution to modern Assamese music. Check out some of the evergreen songs of the star here.

Assam heartthrob Zubin Garg, who has made a mark with his super romantic albums and evergreen songs like Mayabini, Bhulotu Nasaba Tumi and several others have just bagged the Purushottam Das award by Barpeta Chawalkhuwa Mahotsav recently. Purushottam Das was a pioneer of modern Assamese music while Zubin Garg is known for his outstanding contribution in modern music in the Assamese film Industry.

In a recent interview with a leading regional news agency, the youth icon Zubin said that youths of the state must refrain from engaging in ‘nasty politics’. The Assamese singer has been very much vocal on societal issues earlier and is also known for his bold statements. The singer-cum-actor also suggested that youths must involve themselves in productive works and chase their goals.

Zubeen has also been strongly opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and on the death anniversary of Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala on January 17 in Tezpur the singer launched an agitation demanding to scrap the controversial Bill. Zubin also wrote an open letter to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal asking him to take a stand against the Bill pushed by the ruling BJP government.

Here are some of the evergreen video songs of the Assam icon Zubin Garg:

