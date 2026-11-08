16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped, Tortured And Left To Die In UP; What Led To Her Death?

A 16-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and brutally tortured in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district has died after battling for her life at a hospital in Agra for a week. The teenager had suffered critical injuries, including a broken neck, crushed jaw and multiple fractures, after being allegedly assaulted and left in a field by the accused. According to a report by The Times of India, the girl was found in a semi-conscious condition in a field. She was rushed to hospital, where doctors placed her on ventilator support as her condition remained critical. She eventually succumbed to her injuries.

Girl Found in Semi-Conscious State in Field

According to reports, the teenager was allegedly gang-raped, tortured and left to die. The postmortem examination confirmed sexual assault and revealed the extent of her injuries, including a broken neck, crushed jaw and fractured limbs. Investigators suspect that the accused attacked the girl after she resisted their assault. They allegedly strangled her and inflicted severe injuries to her jaw and limbs. Believing her to be dead, they reportedly abandoned her in the field and fled.

Could Not Record Statement Before Death

The girl was initially found in a semi-conscious state and was subsequently shifted to a hospital in Agra for treatment. Given the severity of her injuries, she was placed on ventilator support. However, her condition did not improve, and she died after battling for life for nearly a week. She could not record her statement before her death due to her critical medical condition.

Three Accused Arrested

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, police identified the three accused allegedly involved in the crime. All three have since been arrested. The case has sparked serious concerns over the safety of minors and the continuing violence against women and girls. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault and the sequence of events leading to the teenager’s death.

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