1, 2,3….17…Schoolchildren Packed Into One Auto-Rickshaw in Maharashtra | Watch Video

A shocking incident raising serious concerns over schoolchildren’s safety has come to light from Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi. A video allegedly showing 17 schoolchildren being transported in a single auto-rickshaw in the Roshan Bagh area has gone viral on social media. The incident has raised questions over traffic safety and the enforcement of rules governing vehicles carrying schoolchildren.

17 Schoolchildren Seen in One Auto-Rickshaw

The viral video allegedly shows as many as 17 schoolchildren packed into an auto-rickshaw. The vehicle was reportedly carrying far more passengers than its permitted capacity, raising concerns about the safety of the children. A vigilant citizen reportedly recorded the incident on a mobile phone before the video was circulated on social media, where it drew attention to the risks associated with overloaded auto-rickshaws in Bhiwandi.

Overloading Raises School Safety Concerns

Transporting children beyond the permitted capacity of an auto-rickshaw can create serious safety risks. Overloading can affect the vehicle’s balance and manoeuvrability and may increase the danger of an accident. The incident has therefore triggered renewed concerns over schoolchildren’s safety in Bhiwandi and the manner in which students are transported to and from school.





Questions Over Bhiwandi Traffic Police Action

The incident has also raised questions over enforcement by the Bhiwandi Traffic Police. While traffic authorities conduct drives against vehicles violating road safety rules, citizens have called for stricter checks on vehicles being used to transport schoolchildren. People are now waiting to see whether the traffic authorities will take action against the auto-rickshaw driver over the alleged overloading.

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