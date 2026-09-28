1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

Brajesh Pathak, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has found himself in hot water due to his views on joblessness, which have gone viral on social media. Pathak’s remarks followed a couple of days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to over 3,000 candidates.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath stated that his government aims to provide 1 lakh jobs in a span of six months. In this context, Pathak’s suggestion to young job seekers has sparked a political debate. As per News18, Pathak made the remarks on September 23 while launching the Bharat Taxi in Lucknow.

What Did Brajesh Pathak Say?

While addressing the gathering, Pathak is said to have emphasised self-employment as a way out for youth. Driving a taxi or an e-rickshaw, according to him, can help individuals earn and spend quality time with family members.

During his address, Pathak reportedly said that driving an e-rickshaw could provide enough flexibility for people to spend “quality time” with their loved ones. His remarks were presented in the context of self-employment and the opportunities offered through services such as Bharat Taxi. However, the comments quickly drew criticism online.

Deputy CM Faces Backlash On Social Media

A video of Pathak’s remarks has been widely shared on social media. Several users questioned whether asking educated and job-seeking youth to consider driving e-rickshaws was an appropriate response to the employment crisis.

Some users also compared the advice with the opportunities available to political leaders and their families. The controversy grew as opposition leaders joined the debate.

SP Leader Pushpendra Saroj Takes Dig

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj criticised Pathak’s remarks and said young people should be encouraged to lead the country.

Taking a dig at the Deputy CM, Saroj wrote on X: “Today’s youth will run the country, if you have a hobby of running a rickshaw, I will send one to you as a gift – Honorable Deputy Chief Minister ji …”

In another version of his social media post, Saroj said, “Today’s youth will run the country. If you have a passion for driving a rickshaw, I can send you one as a gift, honourable deputy chief minister.”

Jobs Vs Self-Employment Debate

The controversy has brought the larger employment debate in Uttar Pradesh into focus. Pathak’s remarks focused on the flexibility and independence that self-employment can offer. Critics, however, argued that young people seeking stable jobs are looking for opportunities beyond informal or flexible work.

The row comes at a time when employment remains a major issue for young people across the country. The contrasting messages have therefore sparked a wider discussion about jobs, self-employment and the expectations of India’s youth.