LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s remarks on e-rickshaws and self-employment have triggered criticism, days after CM Yogi Adityanath announced appointment letters for over 3,000 candidates.

UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak
UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 16:13 IST

Brajesh Pathak, the Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has found himself in hot water due to his views on joblessness, which have gone viral on social media. Pathak’s remarks followed a couple of days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to over 3,000 candidates.

Furthermore, Yogi Adityanath stated that his government aims to provide 1 lakh jobs in a span of six months. In this context, Pathak’s suggestion to young job seekers has sparked a political debate. As per News18, Pathak made the remarks on September 23 while launching the Bharat Taxi in Lucknow.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Brajesh Pathak Say?

While addressing the gathering, Pathak is said to have emphasised self-employment as a way out for youth. Driving a taxi or an e-rickshaw, according to him, can help individuals earn and spend quality time with family members.

During his address, Pathak reportedly said that driving an e-rickshaw could provide enough flexibility for people to spend “quality time” with their loved ones. His remarks were presented in the context of self-employment and the opportunities offered through services such as Bharat Taxi. However, the comments quickly drew criticism online.

Deputy CM Faces Backlash On Social Media

A video of Pathak’s remarks has been widely shared on social media. Several users questioned whether asking educated and job-seeking youth to consider driving e-rickshaws was an appropriate response to the employment crisis.

Some users also compared the advice with the opportunities available to political leaders and their families. The controversy grew as opposition leaders joined the debate.

SP Leader Pushpendra Saroj Takes Dig

Samajwadi Party MP Pushpendra Saroj criticised Pathak’s remarks and said young people should be encouraged to lead the country.

Taking a dig at the Deputy CM, Saroj wrote on X: “Today’s youth will run the country, if you have a hobby of running a rickshaw, I will send one to you as a gift – Honorable Deputy Chief Minister ji …”

In another version of his social media post, Saroj said, “Today’s youth will run the country. If you have a passion for driving a rickshaw, I can send you one as a gift, honourable deputy chief minister.”

Jobs Vs Self-Employment Debate

The controversy has brought the larger employment debate in Uttar Pradesh into focus. Pathak’s remarks focused on the flexibility and independence that self-employment can offer. Critics, however, argued that young people seeking stable jobs are looking for opportunities beyond informal or flexible work.

The row comes at a time when employment remains a major issue for young people across the country. The contrasting messages have therefore sparked a wider discussion about jobs, self-employment and the expectations of India’s youth.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row
Tags: uttar pradesh

RELATED News

Rs 1 Crore Gone, Gold Jewellery Missing as Maid and Her Husband Stole From Retired Railway Employee’s Home After 4 Years of Trust

Range Rover Hits Stray Bull, Crashes Into Divider on Bharatmala Highway: 2 Young Men Die on the Spot

Stone-Pelting, Tear Gas At Ujjain Shahi Masjid: Why 11-Ft Demolition Row Turned Violent Amid Simhastha 2028 Work?

Rs 45 Lakh Spent on Wedding, 10 Tolas Gold, Still In-Laws Demanded Rs 5 Lakh for Car: 23-Year-Old IT Engineer Dies Months After Marriage

Killed With Iron Rod: 28-Year-Old Man Hit On Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds After Fight Breaks Out In Madhya Pradesh; CCTV Captures Blows

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Gavaskar’s Warning to Ajit Agarkar’s Successor: ‘One Mistake Will Be Magnified’ Ahead of India Tour of New Zealand 2026

‘Mujhe Toh Pata Hi Nahi Tha…’ Manoj Tiwari Reacts After Salman Khan Calls Out Daughter Rhiti On Bigg Boss 20

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

Elista Unveils New Mini-LED PRO QLED 4K Google TVs in 55” and 65” Screen Sizes

Rishabh Pant Leaves For Srinagar For Irani Cup as Rest of India Captain, Eyes Strong IND vs NZ Test Series | WATCH Video

PV Sindhu Criticises Asian Games 2026 Schedule After Quarterfinal Exit: ‘Three Matches in 18 Hours, it Took a Toll’

Dove Soft Limited Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 104 –111; Issue to Open on September 30

How To Get Rs. 9,250 Every Month From Post Office: Open A Joint MIS Account With Your Wife, Know The Full Calculation

The Inner Circle Invitational Pickleball League Debuts at DACE Athletic Club. An evening of pickleball, music and camaraderie in New Delhi

SA vs AUS: Kagiso Rabada Named In South Africa’s Preliminary 18-Man Squad For Series-Opener Against Australia

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row
1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row
1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row
1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row
1 Lakh Jobs Promised, But UP Deputy CM Says ‘Drive E-Rickshaw’ And Spend Time With Family: Remark Sparks Row

QUICK LINKS