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Home > Regionals News > 1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

A 61-year-old Canadian woman travelled to Rajasthan to marry a man she met on a dating app. However, he refused, triggering a dispute and police intervention.

1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemra
1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemra

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 15:14 IST

An entire year of conversations through an online dating app led a woman from Canada to Rajasthan with marriage intentions. However, two days after reaching there, the man whom she wanted to meet refused to marry and the police arrived at the doorsteps.

Match Made On A Dating App

It was around a year ago when a young man from Panipat in Haryana by name Nitin started chatting with a woman from Canada through an online dating app. The initial chat was quite small, but it gradually expanded. The friendship developed into a relationship and they decided to get married.

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Nitin is a teacher at a private school. The woman, as per the report, is 61 years old.

Wheels Down In Delhi

Trusting that promise, the Canadian woman travelled to India on a tourist visa and landed at Delhi airport on November 11. Nitin was there to receive her himself.

From the airport, he took her to the flat of his maternal uncle and aunt in Neemrana, in Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district.

Two Days Under One Roof

The woman reportedly stayed with Nitin for two days in a flat in the same housing society. As talks of the wedding moved forward, the details of her actual age came out. It was around 61 years.

The “No” That Broke The Dream

That was the moment everything changed. Nitin refused to marry her and said the age difference was too much.

The denial came as a severe setback for the woman who travelled thousands of kilometres with a marriage in her mind.

A Call To The Embassy

The argument took a turn for the worse, and in no time, there ensued a serious dispute. Contacted about the dispute, the Canadian Embassy was informed by the woman about the situation.

Police Intervene

According to Surendra Yadav, officer at Neemrana police station, who narrated the incident, both the individuals were taken to the police station. Nitin has been arrested, and according to the officers, the investigation is under way.

What Happens Next?

Will a formal complaint be filed against him? What exactly did each side believe about the other’s age, and who knew what, and when? And what will the woman do now, so far from home? Police have not said more, and the investigation is still going on.

Also Read: Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 90.8 Lakh In 3-Year Work-From-Home Scam, Makes 525 UPI Transfers After Fraudsters Threaten Arrest And Morphed Photos

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1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

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1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?

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1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?
1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?
1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?
1 Year of Online Romance, Canadian Girlfriend Arrives in India for Wedding, But Her Real Age Leaves Boyfriend Stunned; What Happened in Neemrana?
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