1-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Tub as Family Naps After Navratri Prayers and Lunch, Details Here

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot was plunged into grief on Sunday after a one-year-old boy died after falling into a plastic tub filled with water while playing in the courtyard. The child’s mother discovered him inside the tub when she stepped out of a room to look for him. The incident took place around 2 pm in Khonpa village, under the Sardhuwa police station area. The family was resting after Navratri prayers and lunch when the tragedy unfolded.

Anand Was Playing in the Courtyard When the Accident Happened

Anand, the youngest son of Ramkishore, was playing in the courtyard when he approached a plastic tub filled with water. The one-year-old reportedly fell into the tub while playing. Family members inside the house did not notice what had happened. A short while later, his mother, Anamika, came out of the room and began looking for her son.

Mother Rushes Him to Hospital, But Doctors Declare Him Dead

Anamika found Anand submerged in the water-filled tub. She immediately pulled him out and raised an alarm. The family rushed the child to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Rajapur in the hope of saving his life. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident left the family devastated, with Anand’s mother inconsolable over the sudden loss of her youngest child.

Viral Video Claims to Show Man With Pistol in Chitrakoot

In another case, a video circulated on social media on Sunday, with claims that a man standing alongside youths carrying country-made pistols in the Mau-Manikpur area was a police personnel. The video allegedly shows the man displaying a firearm. The claims could not be independently verified from the available information.

Woman Dies After Stomach Pain, Two Young Women Bitten by Snakes

In another incident, 52-year-old Sudha Kesharwani, a resident of Gola Bazaar, died during treatment on Friday night after suffering from stomach pain. Her husband, Santosh, said she had been unwell for several days.

Meanwhile, two 19-year-old women were bitten by snakes in separate incidents. Anshu, a resident of Saligpur village, was bitten on Sunday morning in her home’s bathroom, while Sandhya, from Nayagaon in Madhya Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, was bitten at home on Saturday night. Both were admitted to the district hospital.