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Home > Regionals News > 10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?

10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?

The braids of 10 Class 9 girls were found cut while they slept at a KGBV hostel in Andhra Pradesh, prompting a police probe, CCTV checks and action over hostel supervision.

10 Class 9 girls find their braids cut at Andhra hostel (Image: X)
10 Class 9 girls find their braids cut at Andhra hostel (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 12:37 IST

The braids of 10 Class 9 students were found cut while they were asleep at a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) hostel in Andhra Pradesh, prompting a police probe and questions over student safety and night-time supervision. The incident took place late on September 16 at the KGBV hostel in Krishnapuram, Bheemili, where six girls were sleeping in one room and four in another when they discovered that their hair had been cut. Around 38 Class 9 students stay in the two rooms.

Andhra Pradesh hostel incident triggers probe into student safety

Reportedly, the incident initially raised fears that an outsider had entered the hostel. Police and school authorities, however, are also examining whether fellow students could have been involved. Police have spoken to the students and are checking available CCTV footage to establish what happened.

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Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao visited the school on Sunday and met students, parents and the management. Calling for a detailed investigation, he said, “There is very little possibility of someone from outside entering the hostel. CCTV footage should reveal more details.”

Andhra Pradesh authorities issue notices over hostel supervisiona

As per reports, Bheemili Inspector G Divakar said police and school authorities had counselled the students and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Education authorities have also started administrative action over the episode.

Show-cause notices were issued to four people, including the principal, teachers on duty and the night watchwoman, seeking explanations about the incident and hostel supervision. Counselling for the students has also been started.

Andhra Pradesh police check CCTV, student and staff statements

Authorities are continuing to examine CCTV footage, statements from students and staff, and the hostel’s night-time supervision arrangements. The exact circumstances behind the hair-cutting incident and responsibility for it have not yet been formally established.

Police and education officials are probing all possible angles as the surprising incident has left students fearful and raised concerns about safety arrangements at the residential school in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: Maggots In School Kitchen, Classes In Mud Rooms: How Inspection Exposed Udaipur Tribal Schools’ Grim Reality    

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10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?
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10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?
10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?
10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?
10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?
10 Class 9 Girls’ Braids Mysteriously Cut In Sleep At Andhra Pradesh Girls Hostel, Outsider Or Fellow Students?

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