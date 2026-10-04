10 Rounds Fired At Innova: Former Sarpanch Shot Dead In Ludhiana, Two Bike-Borne Men Flee, 7 Booked

A former sarpanch of the village named Navtej Singh, also known as Neetu, was killed by two people riding on a bike in Ludhiana, Punjab, late Saturday evening. Navtej Singh was formerly the sarpanch of Manewal village. He was attacked and shot when he was in his car, namely a Toyota Innova, in the evening around 7 pm near the Punjab Agro farm and the South City Road at the Ladhowal locality.

The police further stated that there were approximately six to 10 rounds of bullets fired by the gunmen, but the number of bullets that were fired at the victim is not yet known. Navtej was admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Two Attackers On Bike Intercepted His Car

According to the preliminary investigation, the attackers were apparently waiting for Navtej. They stopped his vehicle near a bridge on the Ladoval bypass and opened fire before fleeing the spot. The entire incident was reportedly captured on the dashcam of Navtej’s Innova. Police teams also recovered empty bullet shells from the crime scene. The firing caused panic in the area. Police are now examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers and establish their escape route.

Land Dispute Suspected Behind Ludhiana Murder

Assistant Commissioner of Police (West) Jatinderpal Singh said a land dispute within the extended family had emerged as a possible motive.

“Prima facie, the deceased had a land dispute within extended family. Seven identified accused have been booked and they will be arrested soon,” the ACP said.

In another statement, police said a case was registered against eight people, including two identified accused and six unidentified persons, based on a complaint filed by Navtej’s son Alamjit Singh. Alamjit, an advocate, alleged that the accused had threatened him and his father “many times”. He claimed his father was “murdered” in a “planned manner”.

“The motive behind this murder is that we have a land dispute with them, and cases are currently pending in the court,” he said. Police, however, are investigating the land dispute angle along with other possible motives.

Who Was Navtej Singh?

Navtej had previously served as the sarpanch of Manewal village during the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government. According to police, he later extended political support to both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. His killing has also raised fresh concerns over attacks on local political leaders in Punjab.

Recent Attacks On Sarpanches In Punjab

The Ludhiana killing comes days after Navdeep Singh, husband of an SAD sarpanch, was shot dead in Gaggo Buha village in Tarn Taran. Police suspected personal enmity in that case. Earlier this year, AAP sarpanch Harbinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead during a wedding function in Tarn Taran. In January, AAP sarpanch Jarnail Singh was shot dead at a wedding hall in Amritsar.

The incidents have renewed questions over political violence and the Punjab government’s anti-gangster campaign, “Gangsteran Te Vaar”. The police are now scanning CCTV and dashcam footage as the investigation into Navtej Singh’s murder continues.

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