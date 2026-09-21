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Home > Regionals News > 10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror

10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror

The girl, identified as Akshara Baliram Kank, suffered bite injuries to her abdomen, thigh and hand and was admitted to a government hospital in Alibag for treatment.

A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Pali, Maharashtra. (Source:CCTV footage)
A 10-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Pali, Maharashtra. (Source:CCTV footage)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 18:58 IST

The growing menace of stray dogs in Maharashtra’s Pali town, an important Ashtavinayak pilgrimage centre in Raigad district, has sparked serious concern among residents and devotees. In the latest incident, a 10-year-old girl was attacked and seriously bitten by a pack of stray dogs while passing through the area.

10-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Stray Dogs

The victim, Akshara Baliram Kank, was suddenly attacked by a pack of stray dogs near Chaudhary’s godown, in front of the Tehsil office. The dogs bit her at three places — on her abdomen, thigh and hand. The attack left the young girl injured and frightened. She was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Alibag, where she was admitted for treatment.

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CCTV Captures Entire Attack

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Fortunately, a woman and a young man who were working nearby noticed the attack and immediately rushed to help. They managed to drive the dogs away, preventing the situation from becoming even more serious and helping save the girl from further injury.

Devotee From Thane Also Attacked

The incident has raised further concerns as another stray dog attack was reported recently in the same pilgrimage town. A woman devotee from Thane, who had come to Pali to visit the Ballaleshwar Temple, was also bitten by a stray dog in the temple’s parking area just days before the attack on Akshara.

Growing Safety Concerns in Ashtavinayak Pilgrimage Town

With Pali witnessing repeated incidents involving stray dogs, questions are being raised over the safety of residents as well as devotees visiting the important pilgrimage centre. Local residents say the growing number of stray dogs has become a serious concern, particularly in areas frequented by pedestrians and pilgrims. The repeated attacks have now brought renewed attention to the need for effective measures to control the stray dog population and ensure the safety of people visiting and living in Pali.
Also Read: IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Professor Suryanarayan Dulla Suspended With Immediate Effect

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10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror
Tags: 10-year-old girl attackedAkshara Baliram KankCCTV dog attackdog attack caught on camerahome-hero-pos-4Maharashtra stray dogsPali Raigad newsPali stray dog attackstray dog menace

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10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror
10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror
10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror
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10-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Maharashtra; CCTV Captures Horror

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