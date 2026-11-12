10 Years Of Love, One Rejected Proposal’: Kanpur Man Dies By Suicide After Argument With Girlfriend At Mall

A 36-year-old man working in Saudi Arabia encountered a woman who had been in his life for almost a decade at Rave Moti Mall located in Sarvodaya Nagar, Kanpur. According to the police, their discussion regarding marriage went wrong.

An Encounter in The Evening at The Mall

Imtiyaz Riyaz, also known as Sikandar, visited the Rave Moti Mall of Sarvodaya Nagar, Kanpur on Wednesday evening. He was 36 years old and used to work in Saudi Arabia. He came along with two friends.

He had contacted a woman there for discussion. As per the police statement, it was a discussion on marriage.

A Relation Spanning Over Almost A Decade

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Swaroop Nagar), Jyoti Shri told PTI that Sikandar had been in a relation with the woman, who is the daughter of some relative of him, for almost 10 years and wanted to marry her. It is being said that she became attached to some other man while he was away.

The Argument

An argument allegedly broke out after the woman declined his proposal. Soon afterwards, the ACP said, he took his own life at the mall.

Rushed To Hospital

Police reached the spot around 8 pm and took him to Regency Hospital. Doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post mortem examination.

What Police Are Doing

Police inspected the mall. The ACP said further legal action will be taken after a formal complaint is received. No complaint had been mentioned at the time of reporting.

The Questions That Remain

Investigations would be conducted on the conversation during that time and the information given by his close companions that were with him during that time. Whether there would be filing of charges remains to be seen. The thing that sticks to one’s mind is how years of a strong relationship and a man far away from home could end up that way.

If ever you feel distressed, it would be best if you reach out to someone whom you trust or to a professional counsellor.

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