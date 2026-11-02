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Home > Regionals News > 100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

Her daughters and relatives had gathered in grief, and preparations for her final rites, including burial arrangements, were underway when the unexpected development took place.

100-year-old woman started breathing again nearly an hour after her family believed she had died. (Source:Screengrab)
100-year-old woman started breathing again nearly an hour after her family believed she had died. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 17:37 IST

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, a 100-year-old woman, identified as Jameela Begum, reportedly began breathing again nearly an hour after her family believed she had died. Her family had started mourning her death, called relatives and begun preparations for her final rites when the unexpected development took place. According to the available details, Jameela Begum, wife of Sukhe Khan, had been bedridden for nearly a month and was unable to walk or move. Her condition had reportedly left her dependent on family members for daily activities.

Family Begins Preparations for Final Rites

The incident reportedly took place on a morning when Jameela Begum’s breathing appeared to have stopped. Believing that she had passed away, family members began grieving and informed relatives about her death. Her three daughters and their husbands arrived at the house after receiving the news. Preparations for her final rites were initiated, and arrangements were being made to take her body to the cemetery. The family had also begun the customary rituals, including preparations for bathing the deceased before burial.

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Woman Reportedly Starts Breathing Again

However, what happened next left the family stunned. Nearly an hour after they believed she had died, Jameela Begum reportedly started breathing again while preparations for the final rites were underway. The sudden development brought an unexpected turn to the situation, as relatives who had gathered to mourn were confronted with the possibility that the centenarian was still alive. The incident has reportedly attracted attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the elderly woman’s apparent return to breathing.

Medical Assessment Remains Important

While the incident has surprised family members and local residents, the exact medical circumstances behind the episode remain unclear. It has not been established whether Jameela Begum had been medically examined or formally declared dead by a doctor before the funeral preparations began. A medical assessment would be necessary to determine what caused her breathing to appear to stop and then resume. The incident also highlights the importance of obtaining medical confirmation before proceeding with final rites.
Also Read: 8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

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100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?
Tags: 100-year-old womandaughters mournfinal-ritesfuneral preparationsHathras shocking incidentJameela BegumUttar pradesh newswoman breathes againwoman comes back to life

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100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

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100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

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100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?
100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?
100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?
100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?
100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

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