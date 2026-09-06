11 Die, Dozens Hospitalized After Consuming Spurious Liquor In MP’s Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe

At least 11 people have died so far and over 35 others have fallen ill in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district following the alleged consumption of poisonous liquor, according to reports. Authorities have launched an investigation into the deaths, including the type and source of the liquor allegedly consumed by the victims.

Death Toll Rises To 11, 35 Fall Ill Due to Poisonous Liquor

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be established and will be known only after a detailed investigation and medical examination reports. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and are also probing how the liquor allegedly reached those who consumed it. Doctors treating the affected have reported symptoms including cyanosis, a bluish discolouration of the skin and body, along with muscle rigidity. Several people remain under medical treatment.

CM Mohan Yadav Orders Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the suspected toxic liquor deaths in Sagar. He directed ministers and senior officials to visit the affected area immediately and assess the situation. Authorities have intensified their investigation to determine whether the victims consumed illegally manufactured or adulterated liquor and to identify those responsible for its alleged supply.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the deaths of people in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar due to alleged spurious liquor, MP CM Mohan Yadav says, “I have instructed the concerned minister and officials to visit the site immediately; we will take the strictest possible action and conduct an inquiry. Our… pic.twitter.com/oqkGJbNThg — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Six Liquor Shops Sealed

As part of the action following the deaths, authorities have reportedly sealed six liquor shops in the area. Officials are examining whether the shops had any connection with the alleged sale or distribution of fake or adulterated liquor. Investigators are also looking into the alleged source of the liquor and its supply chain.

#WATCH | Sagar, Madhya Pradesh: On suspected poisonous liquor consumption, CMHO Sagar Devesh Pateria says, “… 9-10 people have died so far. Our teams of doctors and nurses are working continuously in the three affected villages, conducting door-to-door checks and identifying… pic.twitter.com/5zvZzzeoPO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2026

Probe Into Alleged Sale Of Fake Liquor

The incident has raised concerns over the alleged sale of fake or poisonous liquor in the district. Authorities are collecting evidence and examining medical reports to establish what caused the deaths and illnesses. The final findings are expected to clarify whether toxic or adulterated liquor was responsible and whether any individuals or establishments were involved in its manufacture or distribution.

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