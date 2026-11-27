A major security concern has emerged from Delhi’s Tihar Jail after around 11 kg of tobacco was reportedly recovered from Jail No. 1 in a single seizure. According to top sources in the jail administration, this is the first time in the history of Tihar Jail that such a huge quantity of tobacco has been recovered at once. The recovery has triggered a major stir inside the prison, with an investigation now underway.

11 Kg Tobacco Recovered from Jail No. 1

The massive consignment of tobacco was recovered from Jail No. 1 of Tihar Jail. According to sources, the call regarding the incident was received at around 2:30 PM. The music room and welfare office are also located near Jail No. 1. The jail primarily houses undertrial prisoners, but several high-profile gangsters are also lodged here.

Gangsters Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Among Inmates

Jail No. 1 houses several notorious gangsters, including Kala Jathedi, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The presence of several high-profile inmates has added to the seriousness of the recovery, as investigators examine how such a large quantity of tobacco could have entered the high-security prison.

Jail Staff and Officials Under Scanner

According to top sources in the jail administration, the investigation is not limited to identifying how the tobacco entered the prison. The role of some jail staff members and officials associated with the prison is also under scrutiny. Investigators are trying to establish whether anyone from inside the jail facilitated the entry or distribution of the tobacco consignment.

Extortion and Smuggling Angles Being Probed

Sources said investigators have also started examining possible extortion and smuggling angles. The probe is likely to focus on whether an organised network was operating inside the prison to facilitate the supply and distribution of tobacco. The unprecedented recovery of 11 kg of tobacco has raised serious questions about security and surveillance inside Tihar Jail. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

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