11-Year-Old Student Sexually Assaulted by 16-Year-Old Schoolmate in Jharkhand Hostel: What Happened That Night?

A case involving the alleged sexual assault of an 11-year-old student has come to light at the residential complex of Indian Public School in the Pithoria-Chandwa area of Jharkhand.

The alleged incident took place inside the school hostel on the night of September 21, according to the victim’s family. Police have arrested a 16-year-old student of the same school in connection with the case.

The victim’s family approached Pithoria police after learning about the alleged incident. Police registered Case No. 98/26 under Sections 6 and 21 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Family Says Student Was Threatened

According to the complaint submitted by the victim’s father, the alleged incident happened at around 10:30 pm on September 21. The family has alleged that a ninth-grade student threatened and assaulted their son inside the hostel. The next day, on September 22, the child reportedly called his family while crying and told them about the alleged incident. The family then went to the school and approached the police. The minor accused was subsequently arrested.

Family Questions School Management’s Response

The victim’s family has also raised questions over the response of the school and hostel management. They alleged that the management knew about the incident but did not immediately inform the family or police. The delay in reporting the matter has reportedly caused anger and dissatisfaction among the victim’s relatives. The allegations are now part of the wider investigation into how the incident was handled after it reportedly came to light.

Questions Raised Over School’s CBSE Status

The incident has also brought attention to questions surrounding the school’s recognition. During the police investigation, allegations were raised that the school was following the CBSE curriculum despite not having received CBSE accreditation. However, the school management has not yet issued a statement addressing these allegations.

Police Probe Hostel Security

The case has left parents of students at the school concerned about hostel safety and child protection measures. Police are investigating the alleged assault as well as the school’s and hostel’s security arrangements. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the response of the management are also being examined.