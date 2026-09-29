12 Cases, Rs 64 Lakh Cash And 1.2 Kg Heroin: Who Is Parvati, Delhi’s ‘Drug Queen’ Arrested With Bodyguard?

Delhi Police have arrested a 42-year-old woman allegedly linked to an interstate drug trafficking network operating between Delhi and Rajasthan. The accused, identified as Parvati, was arrested from New Sanoth Colony in Bawana, north Delhi. Police also arrested her alleged accomplice and bodyguard, 30-year-old Vikas Kumar alias Shanu.

According to police, three people have been arrested so far in the investigation. Parvati allegedly had a long history of involvement in the drug trade. Police records show 12 criminal cases registered against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Excise Act. She was also listed on the “Bad Character History Sheet” maintained by the Narela Industrial Area police station, police said.

Who Is Parvati And What Did Police Find?

According to police, Parvati is the wife of Niaz and was living in a rented house in New Sanoth Colony. Her permanent address is in JJ Colony in Bawana.

Police said she was living with Vikas Kumar, a resident of Sant Nagar in Burari. Vikas allegedly worked as her bodyguard. Investigators suspect that Parvati was using money allegedly earned through drug trafficking to build a house. A Tata Harrier allegedly belonging to her was also seized during the investigation.

₹64 Lakh Cash, Gold And Silver Seized

The police investigation led to the recovery of a large quantity of cash and valuables. During a search of Parvati’s house, police recovered ₹56.69 lakh in cash, 355 grams of gold and 161 grams of silver.

Police also found registration documents linked to four properties. According to investigators, the cash, jewellery and properties were allegedly acquired using proceeds from drug trafficking. The total seizure in the case included 1.204 kg of heroin, ₹64.62 lakh in cash, gold and silver jewellery and two cars. Police have estimated the value of the recovered heroin at more than ₹1.5 crore.

Investigation Into Interstate Drug Trafficking Network Underway

The arrests have brought the alleged drug network under further scrutiny. Police are now investigating how the drugs were sourced and moved between Delhi and Rajasthan. Investigators are also looking into the alleged financial trail connected to the seized cash, jewellery and properties.

The role of other people linked to the network is also being examined. The recovery of heroin, cash, vehicles and property documents has widened the scope of the investigation. Police are also examining Parvati’s previous criminal cases to determine whether they are connected to the current drug trafficking network.

The allegations against the accused are part of the ongoing investigation, and further details are expected as police trace the wider network and financial links.