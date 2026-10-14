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Home > Regionals News > 12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here

12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage and technical evidence to trace the missing jewellery.

Gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore, weighing around 5.5 kg, was allegedly stolen from a showroom in Gujarat’s Vadodara within just 12 minutes.
Gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore, weighing around 5.5 kg, was allegedly stolen from a showroom in Gujarat’s Vadodara within just 12 minutes.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 13:32 IST

Gold jewellery weighing around 5.5 kg and valued at Rs 8.28 crore was allegedly stolen from a showroom in Gujarat’s Vadodara within just 12 minutes, days before its planned inauguration ahead of Dussehra. The incident came to light after two bags containing the ornaments went missing while a sales manager had stepped away for a short break. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the theft.

Jewellery Brought for Showroom Inauguration

According to a report by The Indian Express, the jewellery had been brought to the showroom for display ahead of its scheduled inauguration. The consignment was supplied by Mumbai-based Yugan Gold Private Limited. Himanshu Jain, a sales manager with the company, filed a complaint at Bapod police station, alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust. As per the complaint, Jain had been doing business with Bhavikkumar Soni, a jewellery shop owner from Dakor, since 2017. Soni allegedly informed him that he had opened a new showroom in Vadodara and requested gold ornaments for the inauguration. Following the request, Jain travelled to Vadodara on Sunday with approximately 5.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 8.28 crore.

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Two Bags Containing Gold Go Missing

The jewellery was being displayed inside the showroom when the incident occurred. According to the complaint, Soni and Jain’s brother, Neil, left the premises for lunch, while the bags containing the ornaments were allegedly left inside. When the jewellery was checked, two bags containing the gold ornaments were found missing. Other ornaments reportedly remained inside the showroom. The disappearance of such a valuable consignment within a short period has prompted police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust at Bapod police station based on Jain’s complaint. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and using technical surveillance to identify those involved and trace the missing jewellery. Raids are also being conducted at various locations as part of the investigation. Further details are awaited as police continue their efforts to recover the gold ornaments and establish how the theft took place.
Also Read: WATCH VIDEO| Moving Car Bursts Into Flames On Busy Cunningham Road, Bengaluru, Panic Gripped Passers-By – What Caused The Fire?

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12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here
Tags: 12-minute gold heistBapod police stationDussehra showroom openinggold jewellery stolenGujarat crime newshome-hero-pos-7Vadodara gold heistVadodara jewellery theftVadodara showroom theft

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12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here

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12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here

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12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here
12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here
12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here
12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here
12 Minutes, Rs 8.28 Crore Gone: Gold Jewellery Stolen From Vadodara Showroom Ahead Of Inauguration- Was Heist Pre-Planned? Check Details Here

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