At least 12 policemen were injured after a protest against a proposed coal block turned violent in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, with villagers allegedly pelting stones at the police team. The incident occurred in the Badalpara-Kalyanpur area under the jurisdiction of Shikaripara police station when law enforcement personnel reached the spot to rescue a member of a coal mine survey team who had allegedly been held hostage by protesters. The sudden escalation led to a clash between villagers and police personnel, leaving several members of the force injured.

Police Team Arrives To Rescue Survey Team Member

According to the available information, police received information that villagers protesting against the proposed coal block had allegedly detained a member of a coal mine survey team in the Kalyanpur area. Following the information, a police team was dispatched to the location to secure the person’s release and bring the situation under control. However, tensions escalated after the police personnel reached the spot. What began as an attempt to rescue the alleged hostage soon turned into a confrontation between the police and the protesting villagers.

Stone-Pelting Leaves 12 Policemen Injured

During the confrontation, villagers allegedly began hurling stones at the police team, resulting in injuries to at least 12 policemen. The situation reportedly turned tense as the protesters and police personnel clashed in the area. The incident has raised concerns over the growing tensions surrounding the proposed coal mining project. The exact extent of injuries and the identities of the injured personnel have not been detailed in the available information.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation into the incident to establish the circumstances that led to the violence and identify those involved in the alleged stone-pelting. The authorities are also expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged detention of the survey team member. The proposed coal block has triggered opposition from villagers in the area, although further details about their specific demands and concerns have not been established. The situation in the affected area remains a matter of concern as authorities look into the incident and the developments surrounding the protest.

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