12 Slaps in 19 Seconds? Faridabad Mother Beats 6-Year-Old Daughter, 4-Year-Old Son Over Phone Scratch | Watch

A CCTV camera inside a Faridabad home captured a disturbing incident involving two young children. Their mother allegedly slapped them after noticing scratches on a mobile phone screen. According to the children’s father, the woman slapped her six-year-old daughter eight times in just 12 seconds. She then allegedly slapped her four-year-old son four times in seven seconds.

The incident reportedly took place on September 27. A neighbour also entered the house after hearing the children crying and allegedly asked the woman to stop.

CCTV Captures Children Being Slapped

The incident took place around 7 pm, according to the children’s father, Satbir, 31. He said his daughter was using a mobile phone when her mother noticed a scratch on the screen. The mother allegedly became angry and started slapping the girl. The CCTV footage reportedly captured the incident.

Satbir said his wife then turned towards their four-year-old son and slapped him several times. “Hearing the children crying and shouting, a young neighbour came into the house and asked her not to beat them,” he alleged. The CCTV cameras had been installed around three months earlier.

Faridabad: Mother allegedly beats her two young children after finding scratches on her mobile phone screen. She allegedly slapped her 6-year-old daughter 8 times in just 12 seconds and hit her 4-year-old son 4 times in around 7 seconds. #Faridabad @FBDPolice @cmohry pic.twitter.com/pHEpAIMZta — Vinod Katwal (@Katwal_Vinod) September 30, 2026

Army Personnel Father Says Children Were Beaten Before

Satbir said he serves as a Naik in the Army and is currently posted in Rajasthan. He joined the Army after completing Class 12 in 2016. He married Sonia, 28, in 2019. The couple has two children, a six-year-old daughter and a four-year-old son. Satbir alleged that this was not the first time his children had been beaten. He claimed that his wife had assaulted them over minor issues in the past. He also alleged that whenever he raised the matter with his wife’s family, they threatened to implicate him in a false case.

Grandfather Approaches Police

At the time of the latest incident, Satbir’s parents were reportedly away at their home in Nuh. His wife and the two children were inside the house. The children’s grandfather, Bishan Singh, later filed a complaint at the Parvatiya Colony police outpost. Outpost in-charge Mahesh said he was away when contacted. He said he would gather information about the complaint and investigate the matter after returning.

Satbir has demanded strict legal action over the alleged assault on his children. He has also alleged that his wife’s family has threatened him and his children. Police are investigating the allegations.