12-Tonne Structure Falls on Moving Car During Flyover Work, No Injuries, MMRDA Fines Contractor Rs 2 Crore

A 12-tonne metal reinforcement structure at a construction site of an elevated road fell on a moving car in Thane on Saturday evening, smashing its front windscreen. No injuries have been reported, MMRDA has stated. The incident took place at about 1.50 pm in the vicinity of Tulja Bhavani Temple, Bhaskar Colony, Eastern Express Highway, on the site of Anand Nagar-Saket Elevated Road Project.

12-Tonne Structure Falls on Moving Car on Kopri Bridge

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the metal structure, used in the construction of a flyover pillar, tilted onto the road and struck a passing car. The incident took place during ongoing construction work near Kopri Bridge in Thane West. Although the vehicle’s front windshield was damaged, no casualties were reported. Police, traffic officials, disaster management personnel and civic staff rushed to the spot after the incident was reported.

Crane Deployed to Remove Fallen Structure From Road

A crane was brought in to remove the toppled reinforcement cage and clear the affected stretch. Officials also worked to remove the damaged vehicle from the site.

“The damaged vehicle has been removed, and the toppled reinforcement cage is being safely cleared with the assistance of a crane,” MMRDA said in a statement.

MMRDA Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty on Contractor

Taking serious note of the incident, MMRDA imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the contractor executing the elevated road project. The authority said construction safety violations would not be tolerated and stressed that accountability would be enforced at project sites.

“Such incidents are unacceptable, and any lapse in construction safety will not be tolerated,” the authority said.

Detailed Probe Ordered to Identify Safety Lapses

MMRDA has ordered a detailed investigation to establish what caused the structure to topple and determine whether safety protocols were violated. The authority said corrective measures would be enforced to prevent similar incidents, reiterating that public safety remained its highest priority.