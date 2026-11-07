12-Year-Old Girl Beheaded In Jharkhand’s Godda, Head Found In Paddy Field; Brother-In-Law Arrested Over Family Feud

A 12-year-old girl was brutally murdered in Jharkhand’s Godda district, and her head was later found in a paddy field about half a kilometre from where her body lay. The crime took place in Dahua village under Lalmatia police station limits. Police have arrested Manoj Murmu, 26, a relative who is the girl’s brother-in-law, saying he allegedly killed her to settle an old family dispute. According to police, he has confessed during questioning.

A Call in the Early Hours

Police received information about the killing at around 3 am on November 5. Officers reached the village and found the girl’s body without its head. Panic spread through the neighbourhood as news of the discovery travelled.

The Search Through the Fields

Police widened the search around the spot. About half a kilometre away, in the middle of a paddy field, they found the girl’s severed head. On the family’s complaint, a murder case was registered against an unknown accused, and the investigation began.

An SIT Takes Charge

Given the gravity of the crime, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed on the SP’s direction, led by Mahagama SDPO Varun Rajak. Using technical investigation and information gathered locally, the team narrowed its focus. On suspicion, police detained Manoj Murmu, 26, and questioned him.

The Alleged Motive

According to police, the accused admitted his involvement during questioning. Police say he had been in a dispute with the victim’s middle sister, Soja Marandi, for two to three years. They allege he killed the child to take revenge. This is the police version, and the motive and charges will have to be proved in court.

What Police Recovered

On the accused’s pointing out, police say they recovered a sickle like weapon (dabiya) allegedly used in the crime, a bicycle, a mobile phone and the clothes he wore that night. Blood soaked soil was also seized from the scene. Rajak announced the arrest at a press conference.

A Village in Shock

The killing of a 12-year-old has left the whole area shaken. Residents are struggling to understand how a family quarrel could end in the death of a child who had no part in it.

What Happens Next?

Will the recovered weapon and clothes, along with forensic tests, support the confession? Will police press for a speedy trial and seek strict punishment? Did anyone else know of or help in the plan? And what will become of a family that has lost a child and now sees a relative in custody? Police say further legal action and evidence checks are under way.

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