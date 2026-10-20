12-Year-Old Girl Eats Chowmein at UP Temple Fair, Starts Vomiting on Way Home. Officials Suspect This Led to Her Death

A visit to a temple fair in Uttar Pradesh turned tragic for a 12-year-old girl after she allegedly fell ill shortly after eating chowmein and ice cream. Tanu Srivastava, a Class 10 student, began vomiting while returning home with her family and was later declared dead at a hospital. Officials suspect that a piece of food may have blocked her airway, although the exact cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

From Temple Prayers to a Sudden Medical Emergency

Tanu, a resident of Mirhachi town in Etah district, had visited the Maa Chamunda Devi temple in Kasganj with her family on Monday afternoon. The visit came after she completed a nine-day fast. After offering prayers, she ate chowmein and ice cream at a fair organised on the temple premises. However, the return journey soon took a tragic turn. At around 4.30 pm, Tanu suddenly became restless and started vomiting, leaving her family rushing to get her medical help.

Chowmein May Have Blocked Her Airway, Officials Suspect

Tanu’s family took her to Kalawati Hospital in Kasganj, where doctors declared her dead. Etah Additional District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad said a piece of chowmein might have entered her windpipe and obstructed it while she was vomiting.

“The exact cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report,” he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

The suspected food blockage remains an initial explanation, and the post-mortem report is expected to establish the cause of death.

Who Was Tanu Srivastava? Family Left Devastated

Tanu was a student at The Angel Future School. Her father, Sharad Srivastava, works as a technician with a private company in Dibrugarh, Assam. He left for home after receiving news of his daughter’s death.

What Should You Do If Food Gets Stuck in the Airway?

A choking emergency can become life-threatening within minutes. If someone cannot breathe, speak or cough effectively, seek emergency medical assistance immediately.

For a conscious adult or child over one year old, trained first aid involves giving up to five back blows, followed by up to five abdominal thrusts if the blockage remains. Repeat as needed while help is on the way. Do not perform abdominal thrusts on infants under one year old.