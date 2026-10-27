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Home > Regionals News > 12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt

12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt

A roadside confrontation in Vijay Nagar turned violent after a man allegedly spotted his wife riding an Activa with another man. The incident went viral, and police reportedly took the accused into custody.

Vijay Nagar man spots wife riding Activa with another man (Photo: X)
Vijay Nagar man spots wife riding Activa with another man (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 19:02 IST

A busy road in Vijay Nagar turned out to be a place of chaos when a man allegedly challenged his wife for riding an Activa scooter with another man. The altercation soon escalated and drew a lot of attention from passersby, stopping traffic in its tracks. Videos of the event soon went viral on the internet. As per local news, the man involved in the scuffle was identified as Mahesh Chatterjee. Allegedly, he spotted his wife riding with another man on the busy road.

The matter soon took a turn for the worse. As per reports, Chatterjee allegedly challenged his wife with a belt in front of a lot of stunned spectators. The woman apparently put up resistance against her husband as people surrounded them.

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Bystanders Record Vijay Nagar Viral Video

Several people reportedly recorded the confrontation on their mobile phones. The footage showed the heated exchange and the physical altercation, drawing widespread attention after it appeared on social media. 

During the argument, Chatterjee could reportedly be heard expressing his anger over their relationship. Reports also referred to their 12 years of marriage. The video triggered discussions online about marital disputes, public behaviour and the dangers of reacting violently during personal conflicts.

Vijay Nagar Police Take Action Against Accused

The viral footage also brought the incident to the attention of local authorities. According to the report, Vijay Nagar police traced Chatterjee and took him into custody. He was subsequently sent to jail, the report stated. However, further details about the case and any additional police action were not provided in the account.

The incident has once again drawn attention to violence arising from personal disputes in public places. Whatever the circumstances behind a relationship conflict, physical assault can have serious legal consequences.

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12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt
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12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt

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12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt

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12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt
12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt
12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt
12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt
12 Years of Marriage, One Roadside Showdown: Vijay Nagar Man Spots Wife With Another Man and Attacks Her With Belt

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