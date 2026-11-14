12 Years Of Pain, One Shocking Discovery: Madras High Court Orders Probe After Surgical Needle Found Inside Woman’s Abdomen

A woman who put up with pain for over a decade finally had an X ray done. It showed a 5 cm needle inside her body. The High Court says her delay in approaching it cannot be held against her.

A Surgery In 2010

In 2010, a woman named Sangeetha underwent a Lower Segment Caesarean Section (LSCS) along with a tubectomy at Corporation Maternity Hospital in Ayanavaram, Chennai.

She went home, but, according to her petition, the pain did not go with her.

Years Of Suffering

After discharge, the petitioner said, she continued to suffer from severe abdominal pain, menstrual bleeding and physical discomfort. She lost considerable weight.

The X Ray That Changed Everything

In 2022, severe abdominal pain and vomiting took her to Kilpauk Government Hospital. An X ray revealed a surgical needle of about 5 cm inside her abdomen.

She underwent another surgery to have it removed.

A Burden Beyond The Body

The woman told the court the episode caused her severe physical pain, mental agony and financial hardship, and that she had to borrow money for her treatment. She said that although she had complained against the doctor who performed the first surgery, no action was taken. She then approached the Madras High Court, asking for directions to take action against the doctor for medical negligence.

“Why Now?” The Objection

The plea was opposed on the ground that she approached the court after 12 years, and had taken no steps despite allegedly suffering pain all that time.

What Justice PT Asha Said

Justice PT Asha did not accept the argument. The court noted that the petitioner belongs to the lower strata of society and that her husband is a daily wage labourer. It said she could hardly have imagined that a surgical needle had been left inside her abdomen, and that she apparently put up with the pain because her economic condition did not allow her the luxury of seeking treatment.

The court also pointed to the intra operative findings dated January 6, 2022, which recorded a 5 cm needle on the left side of the abdomen. It said this exposed the callous manner in which the surgery was performed, and that the matter definitely needed an investigation. The court said it could not overlook the alleged negligence of the hospital, or her suffering, only because she approached it late.

The Order

The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Medical Council to conduct an inquiry. The Council has been asked to hear both parties and pass appropriate orders.

What Happens Next?

What will the Medical Council decide after hearing the doctor and the hospital? Will it find negligence, and if so, what action will follow? Will the woman get any compensation for the suffering the court acknowledged? And will the ruling encourage others who delayed for want of money to come forward?

The findings of the court are prima facie, and the Council will now decide the matter.

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