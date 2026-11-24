A tragic road accident in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has claimed at least 13 lives after a passenger bus collided with a truck in Ras Al Khaimah. Fourteen others were injured in the crash. Indian nationals were also among those who lost their lives, the Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed on Tuesday. The accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety in the UAE, coming less than two weeks after another deadly multi-vehicle collision in the country.

How Did the UAE Bus-Truck Accident Happen?

The accident took place on Al Watan Road in Ras Al Khaimah. A passenger bus carrying 41 people reportedly crashed into a truck that had stopped along the roadside following a mechanical failure. The UAE Ministry of Interior initially reported 11 deaths. However, the toll later increased to 13 after two more injured passengers died in hospital, according to Gulf News. Fourteen other passengers sustained injuries and were taken for medical treatment.

Indian Consulate Activates 24-Hour Emergency Helpline

Following the accident, the Indian Consulate in Dubai expressed grief over the loss of life and offered condolences to the affected families. The Indian mission said it had contacted the families of those involved and was coordinating with local authorities to provide assistance.

However, the exact number of Indian nationals killed or injured in the crash has not yet been confirmed. The consulate also activated a 24-hour toll-free helpline at 800-46342 for people seeking information or assistance. In its statement on X, the mission assured affected families of all possible support and said it was gathering further information about the incident.

Another Deadly UAE Road Accident Weeks Earlier

The latest crash comes less than two weeks after another major road accident in the UAE claimed 14 lives, including four Indian nationals. That accident took place in Fujairah in the early hours of November 13 and involved 23 vehicles, including trucks. Around 30 people were injured, including seven Indian nationals. Citizens of the UAE, Jordan, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman and Brazil were also among the injured.