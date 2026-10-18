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Home > Regionals News > 13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

At least 13 devotees were killed and over 40 injured after a speeding truck ran over pilgrims near Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Six injured people are in critical condition as authorities investigate the tragic accident. (Source: Screengrab)
Six injured people are in critical condition as authorities investigate the tragic accident. (Source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-18 08:44 IST

At least 13 people were killed and around 40 others injured after an out-of-control truck ran over devotees near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred at around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly broke through police barricades on a steep road where heavy vehicles are restricted, ploughed into pilgrims and crashed into the temple’s gate and outer wall. Two police personnel deployed at the spot were also injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to hospital, where several patients were reported to be in critical condition.

Truck Breaks Through Police Barricades

According to preliminary information, the truck was travelling from the Chhinor direction when it reportedly broke through police barricades on the restricted stretch. The vehicle then ran over devotees on the road before crashing into the temple’s gate and outer wall. The impact triggered panic among pilgrims gathered near the temple. Emergency teams were mobilised to rescue the injured and transport them to nearby medical facilities.

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13 Dead, 40 Others Injured

walior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said 39 people had been taken to hospital following the accident, of whom 13 died. He added that five to six patients had sustained critical injuries, while other 40 suffered minor injuries. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured and were receiving treatment.

Ambulances Rushed to the Spot

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for rescue and relief operations immediately after authorities received information about the accident. Chauhan stated that 29 people had sustained various injuries in the incident. Emergency personnel worked to assist the victims and shift them to hospitals for treatment. The differing figures provided by officials regarding the injured highlight the need for further confirmation as assessments continue. The tragic accident has raised concerns over traffic restrictions and crowd safety near the temple, particularly during periods of heavy pilgrim movement. Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash and any action taken by authorities are awaited.
Also Read: Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Kills 19: 12 Detained, Including Pandal Organisers, As CM Adhikari Announces Rs 25 Lakh Compensation; Leaders Express Grief

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13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple
Tags: 13 devotees killedGwalior accident newsGwalior road accidentGwalior truck accidenthome-hero-pos-1madhya pradesh newsSheetla Mata TempleSheetla Mata Temple accidentspeeding truck runs over pilgrims

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13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

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13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

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13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple
13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple
13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple
13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple
13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

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