13 Devotees Killed, 6 Critical, Over 40 Injured As Speeding Truck Runs Over Pilgrims In Madhya Pradesh’s Sheetla Mata Temple

At least 13 people were killed and around 40 others injured after an out-of-control truck ran over devotees near the Sheetla Mata Temple in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in the early hours of Sunday. The accident occurred at around 1.30 am when a truck loaded with paddy reportedly broke through police barricades on a steep road where heavy vehicles are restricted, ploughed into pilgrims and crashed into the temple’s gate and outer wall. Two police personnel deployed at the spot were also injured in the incident. The injured were rushed to hospital, where several patients were reported to be in critical condition.

Truck Breaks Through Police Barricades

According to preliminary information, the truck was travelling from the Chhinor direction when it reportedly broke through police barricades on the restricted stretch. The vehicle then ran over devotees on the road before crashing into the temple’s gate and outer wall. The impact triggered panic among pilgrims gathered near the temple. Emergency teams were mobilised to rescue the injured and transport them to nearby medical facilities.

Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Twelve people were killed and around 27, including two police personnel, were injured after a truck loaded with paddy sacks lost control while descending a hill and crashed into shops near the historic Sheetla Mata Temple. The accident also damaged several shops and two-wheelers. An investigation is underway to determine who allowed the truck to enter the area, which is closed to heavy vehicles during Navratri. Locals demand compensation for the victims’ families, free treatment for the injured and strict action against those responsible. — IANS (@ians_india) October 18, 2026

13 Dead, 40 Others Injured

walior Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmveer Singh said 39 people had been taken to hospital following the accident, of whom 13 died. He added that five to six patients had sustained critical injuries, while other 40 suffered minor injuries. Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured and were receiving treatment.

Ambulances Rushed to the Spot

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for rescue and relief operations immediately after authorities received information about the accident. Chauhan stated that 29 people had sustained various injuries in the incident. Emergency personnel worked to assist the victims and shift them to hospitals for treatment. The differing figures provided by officials regarding the injured highlight the need for further confirmation as assessments continue. The tragic accident has raised concerns over traffic restrictions and crowd safety near the temple, particularly during periods of heavy pilgrim movement. Further details about the circumstances leading to the crash and any action taken by authorities are awaited.

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