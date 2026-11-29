At least 13 pilgrims were killed and one person sustained injuries after a speeding SUV carrying 14 occupants collided with another vehicle on the Ranchi-Patna main road in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district during the early hours of the day. The tragic accident took place around 2 am at Painki, under the jurisdiction of the Kuju Outpost (OP) police station. According to reports, the SUV, a Scorpio, was travelling from Bihar’s Nalanda district when it rammed into a vehicle moving ahead, resulting in a devastating collision. The victims were reportedly on their way to offer prayers at the famous Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when the accident occurred.

13 Pilgrims Die, One Survives

According to the available information, there were 14 people travelling in the Scorpio at the time of the accident. Of them, 13 lost their lives in the collision, while one male occupant survived with injuries. The lone survivor was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The condition of the injured person and further details about the deceased are awaited. The accident has left the victims’ families and the local community in shock, turning what was supposed to be a religious journey into a devastating tragedy.

Police Initiate Investigation

Following the accident, local authorities and police took cognisance of the incident. The accident site falls under the jurisdiction of Kuju Outpost police station in Ramgarh district. The bodies of the deceased will be sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examinations as part of the formal procedures. Police are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the collision, including the speed of the SUV and the sequence of events that resulted in the crash.

Religious Journey Ends in Tragedy

The pilgrims were travelling from Bihar’s Nalanda district to seek blessings at Maa Chhinnamastika Temple in Rajrappa when tragedy struck. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of road travel, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours.

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