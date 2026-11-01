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Home > Regionals News > 13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

A 13-year-old boy was rescued within three hours of his mother reporting his disappearance in Delhi. Police used a Rs 5,000 UPI transfer to track the kidnapper, who was demanding Rs 40,000 as ransom.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 18:56 IST

A Rs 40,000 ransom demand turned into a police trap after a kidnapper asked for money through UPI. In a swift operation, Delhi Police rescued a 13-year-old boy and arrested the accused within three hours of receiving the complaint. The breakthrough came through a Rs 5,000 digital transaction. Police used the payment to trace the money trail and locate the accused at a cybercafe in Karawal Nagar, where he had allegedly gone to collect the ransom.

Boy Goes Missing After Leaving Home to Buy Items

The incident came to light on October 30 when the boy’s mother approached the Jyoti Nagar police station in Shahdara. She told police that her son had stepped out to buy some items but never returned. Her worries grew when she received a call from an unidentified person demanding Rs 40,000 for her son’s release.

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“She subsequently received a call from an unidentified person demanding Rs 40,000 for his release. A case was registered, and a team was constituted to trace the child and apprehend the accused,” a police officer said. Police immediately formed a team to trace the missing child and identify the caller.

How a Rs 5,000 UPI Transfer Helped Police Track the Kidnapper

During the investigation, the accused contacted the woman again and insisted that the ransom be paid through UPI. He also shared a barcode to receive the money. Instead of transferring the entire amount, police decided to use the digital payment route to track the accused. A police personnel transferred Rs 5,000 through his account to follow the transaction.

The payment provided investigators with a crucial lead. Police traced the transaction and began working to identify the location where the accused planned to collect the money.

Kidnapper Caught at Karawal Nagar Cybercafe

The investigation eventually led police to a cybercafe in Karawal Nagar. The accused, identified as Akash, was allegedly caught while collecting the ransom. Police rescued the 13-year-old boy and arrested Akash within three hours of receiving information about the kidnapping. The quick operation brought the incident to an end before the ransom demand could escalate further. The use of a digital payment trail also proved crucial in locating the accused and securing the child’s safe rescue.

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13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Boy Rescuedcrime newsDelhi Newsdelhi policehome-hero-pos-3karawal-nagarkidnappingransomUPI Payment

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13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

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13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

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13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened
13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened
13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened
13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened
13-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in Delhi, Kidnapper Demands Rs 40,000, Then Rs 5,000 UPI Payment Led Police to Him, Here’s What Happened

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