13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

A disturbing incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, where a 13-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while returning home from her coaching centre. According to reports, the accused forced the minor onto a scooter, took her to an isolated basement near a dargah and sexually assaulted her. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the two accused, identified as Imran and Aryan.

Minor Allegedly Abducted on Way Home

According to reports, the incident took place when the girl was returning home after attending her coaching classes. The two accused allegedly intercepted her, forced her onto their scooter and took her to a basement near a dargah in the area. The accused reportedly assaulted the minor one after another at the isolated location.

Threatened With Defamation After Assault

The complaint details further state that the accused allegedly beat the girl and threatened to defame her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. They reportedly abandoned her by the roadside and fled after learning that her mother was searching for her.

Mother Finds Girl, Victim Recounts Ordeal

The girl’s mother eventually found her later that evening. Following this, the minor reportedly broke down and narrated the alleged assault to her mother. The family subsequently approached the police, following which a case was registered.

Police Launch Search for Accused

Police in Gwalior have registered a case in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor and are searching for the accused, identified as Imran and Aryan. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Further details regarding the arrests and the legal sections invoked in the case are awaited. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of minor girls travelling alone to and from educational institutions.

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