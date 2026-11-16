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Home > Regionals News > 13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

According to reports, the accused, identified as Imran and Aryan, allegedly forced the minor onto a scooter and took her to an isolated basement near a dargah, where they sexually assaulted her.

13-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while returning home from her coaching centre.
13-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while returning home from her coaching centre.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 19:27 IST

A disturbing incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, where a 13-year-old Class 8 student was allegedly gang-raped by two youths while returning home from her coaching centre. According to reports, the accused forced the minor onto a scooter, took her to an isolated basement near a dargah and sexually assaulted her. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the two accused, identified as Imran and Aryan.

Minor Allegedly Abducted on Way Home

According to reports, the incident took place when the girl was returning home after attending her coaching classes. The two accused allegedly intercepted her, forced her onto their scooter and took her to a basement near a dargah in the area. The accused reportedly assaulted the minor one after another at the isolated location.

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Threatened With Defamation After Assault

The complaint details further state that the accused allegedly beat the girl and threatened to defame her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. They reportedly abandoned her by the roadside and fled after learning that her mother was searching for her.

Mother Finds Girl, Victim Recounts Ordeal

The girl’s mother eventually found her later that evening. Following this, the minor reportedly broke down and narrated the alleged assault to her mother. The family subsequently approached the police, following which a case was registered.

Police Launch Search for Accused

Police in Gwalior have registered a case in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor and are searching for the accused, identified as Imran and Aryan. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Further details regarding the arrests and the legal sections invoked in the case are awaited. The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of minor girls travelling alone to and from educational institutions.
Also Read: Man Went To Donate Blood To Dalit Woman At Bihar Hospital, Was Locked In A Room And Beaten With Iron Rods In Police Presence; Dies During Treatment

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13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her
Tags: 13-year-old girl assaultedClass 8 student assaultcoaching centre assaultgirl abducted in GwaliorGwalior crime newsGwalior gang rape casemadhya pradesh newsminor girl gang rapeMP crime news

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13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

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13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her
13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her
13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her
13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her
13-Year-Old Class 8 Girl Gang-Raped by Two Youths While Returning From Coaching In Madhya Pradesh, Accused Take Her To Isolated Basement And Threaten Her

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