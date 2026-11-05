13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

A government high school headmaster in Jaipur district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student, triggering concern over the safety of children in educational institutions. The incident came to light after the girl reportedly refused to attend school, prompting her parents to ask her about the reason behind her behaviour. Following the disclosure, her mother lodged a police complaint, and an FIR was registered against the accused.

Girl Refused to Attend School

According to the available information, the incident took place in Jaipur district. The matter surfaced when the 13-year-old girl began refusing to go to school. Concerned by the sudden change in her behaviour, her parents questioned her to understand what was troubling her. During the conversation, the girl reportedly disclosed the alleged misconduct by the school’s headmaster. Following this, her mother approached the police and lodged an FIR against the accused.

Court Rejects Headmaster’s Bail Plea

After the complaint was registered, the accused headmaster was taken into custody and produced before a court. He reportedly sought bail, but the court rejected his application and remanded him to judicial custody. The accused has been sent to jail as the legal proceedings and investigation continue. The allegations against him are being examined by the police.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. Further details about the investigation and any additional action against the accused are awaited. The case has once again brought attention to the importance of ensuring a safe environment for children in schools. Authorities will now investigate the allegations and gather evidence as part of the ongoing probe. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed, in keeping with legal protections for children involved in sexual offence cases.

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