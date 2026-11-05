LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

The case came to light after the girl refused to attend school. Her mother filed an FIR, and the court rejected the accused's bail plea, sending him to jail.

A government school headmaster in Jaipur has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl student.
A government school headmaster in Jaipur has been accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl student.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 19:11 IST

A government high school headmaster in Jaipur district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl student, triggering concern over the safety of children in educational institutions. The incident came to light after the girl reportedly refused to attend school, prompting her parents to ask her about the reason behind her behaviour. Following the disclosure, her mother lodged a police complaint, and an FIR was registered against the accused.

Girl Refused to Attend School

According to the available information, the incident took place in Jaipur district. The matter surfaced when the 13-year-old girl began refusing to go to school. Concerned by the sudden change in her behaviour, her parents questioned her to understand what was troubling her. During the conversation, the girl reportedly disclosed the alleged misconduct by the school’s headmaster. Following this, her mother approached the police and lodged an FIR against the accused.

You Might Be Interested In

Court Rejects Headmaster’s Bail Plea

After the complaint was registered, the accused headmaster was taken into custody and produced before a court. He reportedly sought bail, but the court rejected his application and remanded him to judicial custody. The accused has been sent to jail as the legal proceedings and investigation continue. The allegations against him are being examined by the police.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident. Further details about the investigation and any additional action against the accused are awaited. The case has once again brought attention to the importance of ensuring a safe environment for children in schools. Authorities will now investigate the allegations and gather evidence as part of the ongoing probe. The identity of the minor has not been disclosed, in keeping with legal protections for children involved in sexual offence cases.
Also Read: Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?
Tags: 13-year-old girlgovernment school headmasterheadmaster accusedheadmaster arrestedJaipur crime newsJaipur school molestation caseminor girl abuse caseRajasthan crime news

RELATED News

‘You Are a Public Servant, Tum Naukar…’: IAS Officer Gets Sharp Reply From Man After Asking for Appointment in Tense Exchange | WATCH

Watch Video: 6-Year-Old Child Miraculously Rescued After Container Truck Overturns On Car In Dehradun, 4 Killed; Rescue Visuals Go Viral

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

OPPO Gujarat Hosts ‘Diwali Unplugged’ – Celebrating Creativity, Connections and Festivity along with Oppo FindX 10 Series

Boost Your Photo Quality with AI Tools

Dabur Announces Leadership Transition; Elevates Herjit S. Bhalla to the Board

How to buy Dogecoin (DOGE) with US dollars (USD)

How to buy Litecoin (LTC) with US dollars (USD)

Investment Migration Draws A Wider Pool Of Indian Applicants

GYFTR: India’s Gift Card King Is Just Getting Started

India Blockchain Week Conference 2026 Concludes with Spotlight on Tokenisation, Institutional Finance and AI

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Ae Kohli, Chauka Maar Na!’ Anushka Sharma’s Hilarious Fan Mimicry Resurfaces On Virat Kohli’s 38th Birthday

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?
13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?
13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?
13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?
13-Year-Old Girl Molested By Headmaster Inside School Premises In Jaipur: How Did The Incident Come To Light?

QUICK LINKS