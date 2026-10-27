13-Year-Old Girl Taken To Barrackpore Hotel By Female Friend, Gang-Rape And Forced I-Pill Intake Reported

The family of the minor is preparing to approach Baguiati police station with a complaint, as questions grow over how a trusted friendship allegedly led to a hotel room.

A Trust That Allegedly Turned Into A Trap

For a 13-year-old girl, a friend is someone you follow without a second thought. According to preliminary information, that trust is what was allegedly used against her.

A female friend of the minor allegedly took her to a hotel in Barrackpore, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. What happened there, according to the allegations, has left the family seeking police action and a community asking how it could have happened to a child.

What The Family Alleges

Preliminary information says the girl was allegedly kidnapped by her friend and taken to the hotel. There, she was allegedly gang raped. It is also alleged that she was forcibly intoxicated and made to take an emergency contraceptive pill, commonly known as an i pill.

These are allegations at this stage. Police have not yet confirmed the sequence of events, the number of people involved or their identities.

The Role Of The Female Friend

The most unsettling part of the account is the role of the girl’s friend. Her age, her relationship with the victim and her motive are not yet clear. Investigators are likely to examine whether the girl was taken under pressure, deception or force, and whether the friend acted alone or knew the others involved.

The Hotel Under Scrutiny

The involvement of a hotel raises its own questions. Police will probably want to know how a minor entered the premises, what identity checks were done at the time of booking, and whether any staff saw or heard anything. CCTV footage, registers and booking records could become central evidence if the case moves forward.

Where The Complaint Stands

The family is preparing to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) at Baguiati police station. Until it is registered, the formal legal process cannot begin. Once it is, the girl is expected to undergo a medical examination and record her statement before the proper authorities, as required in cases involving minors.

What Lies Ahead

The next few days will decide how quickly the case moves. Police are expected to register the complaint, identify the hotel and trace everyone allegedly involved, starting with the girl’s friend. Since the case involves a child, officers will have to proceed with care for her privacy and safety. Whether arrests follow and what the investigation finds at the hotel will determine if the family gets the answers it is seeking.

Also Read: 18-Year-Old Boy, Father And Friend Stripped And Paraded Naked In Kolkata After Teen Was Caught With 13-Year-Old Girl; 3 Family Members Arrested