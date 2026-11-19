A tragic incident was reported from Haryana’s Dhamala village, where a 13-year-old boy lost his life after drowning in a pond. The victim, identified as Paras, had reportedly left home for school in the morning but went swimming with five friends instead.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) launched a search operation after receiving information about the incident. After nearly one-and-a-half hours of searching, the rescue team recovered the boy from the pond. However, he had already died.

Boy Left Home For School, But Never Returned

According to Paras’s maternal uncle, the boy had left home for school in the morning. When he failed to return by around 3 pm, his family became worried and started searching for him.

During their search, the family questioned children who had accompanied him. They reportedly revealed that Paras had not gone to school. Instead, he had gone to a pond in Dhamala village with five friends between 10 am and 11 am to take a bath. It was during this time that he reportedly drowned.

NDRF Team Recovers Body After 90-Minute Search

Following the incident, police reached the spot and began the necessary proceedings. Pinjore Police Station SHO Rajesh arrived at the scene with his team and informed the NDRF.

A rescue operation was launched under the leadership of Commander Inspector Asid Kumar. The team searched the pond for nearly 90 minutes before locating and recovering Paras. His body was later taken in an ambulance operated by Hit Charitable Trust and kept in the mortuary at Kalka Hospital.

Family Left Devastated After Boy’s Death

Paras was a Class 6 student at a government school. He belonged to Vasudevpura village. His father, Anokhe, works as a daily-wage labourer. The family also includes Paras’s brother and two sisters. His sudden death has left his family devastated. Police are carrying out further proceedings in connection with the incident.