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Home > Regionals News > 13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

A Gurgaon playtime argument between two minors turned fatal after a boy was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon. He died during treatment after suffering an injury near his heart.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 14:59 IST

A normal evening involving kids who were playing in Sector 56 of Gurgaon became a matter of tragedy on Sunday when a small fight between two boys apparently led to the death of one of the boys due to an injury caused by a blade near the heart.

The incident occurred at about 7 pm at Ashiana Flats. The injured boy was taken to a private hospital in Rajiv Colony, but he passed away while being treated. Later, the juvenile accused was apprehended by the police and sent to a juvenile correctional institution.

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A Playtime Argument Quickly Turns Into a Fatal Attack

As per reports, the two boys were known to each other and used to play together. However, on Sunday evening, the deceased was playing with his sister when a third boy joined them. There was a quarrel between the two over something.

According to a police officer, “The deceased child was playing with his sister when a friend also joined and an argument broke out between the two boys over some issue. During the scuffle, the friend allegedly attacked him with a sharp object, leaving him critically injured.” The victim suffered a serious injury near his heart.

Boy Rushed to Hospital But Dies During Treatment

After the attack, the injured child was taken to a nearby private hospital. He was brought in with a knife injury but could not be saved.

“The injury was near his heart,” an officer privy to the investigation said. The victim’s uncle told police that neighbours were the first to learn about the incident. They informed the family by phone, following which he rushed to the spot and took the child to the hospital. Doctors later declared him dead.

The deceased’s family is originally from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and had been living at Ashiana Flats for around five years. His father works as a scrap dealer in the area.

Murder FIR Registered Against Juvenile Accused

Following the boy’s death, his father, Yamin, approached the police. A case was registered at Sector 58 police station based on the family’s complaint. Kewal Singh said an FIR was registered against the minor on Sunday night under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relates to murder. Police subsequently took the juvenile accused into custody and sent him to a juvenile home.

“A team from the police post subsequently took the juvenile accused into custody and sent him to a juvenile correction home,” a senior police officer said.

Postmortem To Establish Further Details

As per police, the body of the deceased was taken to the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital for conducting a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem was to be held on Monday, and afterwards the body will be handed over to the family. Police say that investigations are being conducted regarding the whole sequence of events and the kind of weapon used to kill him. It was informed by police that the father of the deceased has lodged a complaint against the parents of the juvenile in his complaint.

This whole thing also led to demonstrations by the locals. As per the police, locals assembled in the locality for two to three hours after the death of the boy and subsequently more policemen were posted there.

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13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home
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13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

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13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home
13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home
13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home
13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home
13-Year-Old Stabs 12-Year-Old Friend While Playing in Gurgaon, Attacks Near Heart; Boy Dies, Minor Sent to Juvenile Home

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