A dispute that reportedly took place a few days ago may have turned into a deadly attack in East Delhi. A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death in the Pandav Nagar area on Saturday evening. Police have detained two minors in connection with the murder and are questioning them to establish what led to the attack.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about violence involving minors in the national capital. Police suspect that an earlier disagreement between the victim and the accused boys may have led to the fatal assault.

14-Year-Old Boy Attacked With Knife in East Delhi

According to the police, they received information about a stabbing incident in Pandav Nagar on Saturday evening. A police team immediately reached the spot and found the teenager seriously injured. He was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the body was kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. Considering the seriousness of the case, the crime team and forensic experts also inspected the crime scene. Police are now examining evidence collected from the spot to understand how the attack took place.

Days-Old Dispute Suspected to Be Murder Motive

East Delhi DCP Rajiv Kumar confirmed that a murder case has been registered. Two minors have been detained and are being questioned. During the initial investigation, police found that the victim and the two boys had reportedly been involved in an argument a few days before the incident.

Investigators suspect that the earlier dispute may have triggered the attack. However, the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be established. Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area. The footage is expected to help investigators establish the sequence of events and determine the role of those involved.

Victim’s Father Learns About Son’s Death at Hospital

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Shyamveer Singh, said he was at work when he received information that his son had been stabbed. He immediately rushed to the hospital, hoping to find his son alive. However, doctors informed him that the teenager had died. The grieving father said he did not know who had killed his son or what had led to the incident.

Police Examine CCTV Footage to Uncover Full Story

Police are continuing to question the two detained minors. Investigators are also collecting CCTV footage and other evidence to reconstruct the incident. The post-mortem report is expected to provide further details about the injuries. Further action will be taken based on the investigation and available evidence. For now, police are trying to establish whether the earlier dispute was indeed the reason behind the teenager’s death.