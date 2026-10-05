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Home > Regionals News > 14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?

14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?

A 14-year-old Gujarat girl allegedly accused her parents of confinement, repeated sexual assault and recording an incident, prompting Kutch East Police to arrest both after her call for help.

14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity
14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 17:23 IST

A teenage girl picked up a phone and called the police control room. It was the call she was reportedly forbidden to make in the weeks before. By Friday night, she was sitting inside Anjar police station in Kutch, telling officers what she says she endured at home.

Who Is Involved?

The complainant is a 14-year-old girl from a village near Anjar in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Her father and mother are the accused and have been arrested by Kutch East Police. Her identity, and therefore the family’s name and village, is being withheld under the law protecting victims of sexual offences.

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What She Alleges

According to her police complaint, the trouble began after her parents caught her talking on the phone to a friend. She alleges that she was beaten and confined at home. She further alleges that between September 15 and October 1, her father sexually assaulted her five times, with her mother present. Police say the mother also allegedly recorded one incident on her mobile phone.

When and Where It Happened

The alleged incidents took place at the family’s home near Anjar over about two weeks, from September 15 to October 1. The arrests followed on Friday night, after the girl contacted police.

How Police Acted

Officers brought her to Anjar police station, where she narrated what happened. The parents were arrested the same night. Police say they have recovered the mobile phone allegedly used to record the incident, and it is expected to be sent for forensic examination.

Why It Matters

The allegations, if proven, involve a child abused inside her own home by those meant to protect her. The case also raises troubling questions about how a minor was confined, and how long the abuse went on unnoticed.

What Is Still Unclear

The parents’ side has not been reported. The exact charges, including provisions of the POCSO Act, have not been detailed in the information available. All claims remain allegations and will be tested in court.

What Happens Next

Will forensic examination of the phone support the girl’s account? Will medical and statement procedures be completed under child-protection rules? And where will she live and who will care for her while the case proceeds?

For now, two adults are in custody, and a 14-year-old’s call for help has set a legal process in motion.

Also Read: Who are BJP’s 8 New Rajya Sabha Picks in Uttar Pradesh? Party Drops All Sitting MPs- What It Means for Assembly Elections 2027?

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14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?
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14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?

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14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?

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14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?
14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?
14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?
14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?
14-Year-Old Girl Accuses Father Of Rape, Mother Of Complicity: ‘Locked Up For Talking To A Boy’; Parents Detained In Kutch- What Happened?

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