14-Year-Old Girl Raped and Murdered in Dumka, 500 People Questioned Before One Facial Injury Exposed the Suspect

A 35-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Kathikund allegedly joined a protest demanding the killer’s arrest, even as police were searching for the person responsible for the October 9 crime. The accused, identified as Shishu Tudu, was arrested after investigators noticed suspicious behaviour and questioned him about the case. According to Dumka Superintendent of Police Pitambar Singh Kherwar, Tudu allegedly raped the teenager and strangled her to death out of fear that she would identify him. Police also recovered a bloodstained gamcha and T-shirt at his instance. He was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday.

Accused Allegedly Targeted Girl He Knew Through His Daughter

Addressing the media, SP Kherwar said Tudu lived in a neighbouring village and was already known to the victim. His daughter had previously studied at the same school as the teenager, who regularly passed by his house on her way to and from school. The SP said the accused had allegedly been keeping an eye on the girl for some time.

On the evening of October 9, the teenager went alone to untie a cow. Tudu allegedly spotted her and took advantage of the light rain to abduct her before raping her. Police said the accused feared that the girl would reveal his identity because she knew him. He allegedly strangled her to death to prevent her from disclosing the assault.

Injury on Accused’s Face Helped Police Identify Him

Investigators found a crucial lead in the victim’s attempt to defend herself. According to the SP, the teenager resisted during the attack and injured the accused’s face. The injury eventually helped investigators identify him during the inquiry.

Police said Tudu had also participated in a road blockade at Madhuban Chowk on October 10, when residents protested the crime and demanded the killer’s arrest. He allegedly joined the demonstration despite being the person suspected of committing the offence.

SIT Questioned Nearly 500 People Across Four Villages

Following the registration of the case, an 11-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under the SP’s leadership on the orders of the Deputy Inspector General. Investigators narrowed their focus to people from the surrounding villages. Nearly 500 people from four villages, including the victim’s village, were questioned as part of the investigation.

Police said Tudu’s activities appeared suspicious during the inquiry. After sustained questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime. The bloodstained gamcha and T-shirt were subsequently recovered at his instance. The accused, who is the father of four children, was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday. His wife reportedly works as a labourer in another state.

Police Promise Speedy Trial, Warn Against Revealing Victim’s Identity

The SP said the police would seek a speedy trial and work towards securing the harshest punishment permitted by law for the accused. He also expressed concern over the circulation of the victim’s identity on social media. Kherwar said revealing the identity of a minor sexual assault victim could cause further difficulties for the bereaved family and that efforts would be made to take action against those responsible.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation, but the allegations will have to be established through the judicial process.