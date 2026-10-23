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Home > Regionals News > 14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

A 14-year-old boy died after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded while he was making tea in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The blast brought down part of the house, trapping him under the debris.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-23 23:08 IST

A routine attempt to make tea turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on Friday afternoon. In a shocking accident, a 14-year-old boy died after a gas cylinder caught fire and exploded inside his home in Nagla Bhoora village. The powerful blast caused the roof slab and walls of the house to collapse. The victim, identified as Priyanshu, was the son of Shailendra Singh. He was reportedly making tea around 2 pm when the incident took place. The sudden explosion left him trapped under the rubble.

The tragedy triggered panic in the village, with family members crying for help as residents rushed to the spot.

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Gas Cylinder Blast in Kasganj Destroys Part of House

According to the available information, the fire broke out in the gas cylinder while Priyanshu was making tea. The situation quickly turned into a major accident when the cylinder exploded.

The impact was so severe that the roof slab and walls of the house collapsed. Priyanshu was buried under the debris and died in the incident. At the time of the explosion, some family members were outside the house. Priyanshu’s mother, Kavita, was on the upper floor of the building.

Police, Fire Brigade Rush to Nagla Bhoora Village

After receiving information about the explosion, police, fire brigade personnel and administrative officials reached the spot. Police teams began rescue operations with the help of local residents.

Villagers gathered around the damaged house as rescue efforts began. Officials also started examining the scene to determine what led to the fire and subsequent explosion.

Officials Begin Probe Into Boy’s Death

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar confirmed the incident and the death of the teenager. He said, “A teenager has died in the incident. The cause of the accident is being investigated.”

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the gas cylinder fire and explosion. Further details about the exact cause of the blast are awaited. The incident has left the family devastated and raised concerns about the dangers of gas cylinder accidents inside homes.

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14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House
Tags: accident newsbreaking-newsCylinder ExplosionGas Cylinder Blasthome-hero-pos-9house-collapseKasganj NewsTeenager Diesup newsUttar pradesh news

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14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

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14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

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14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House
14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House
14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House
14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House
14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

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