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Home > Regionals News > 14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

A Kanpur teenager was allegedly strangled by his mother and her lover after he saw them together, while police began probing the murder and searching for the absconding man.

Kanpur Teenager Strangled After Seeing Mother With Her Lover (Image: AI-generated)
Kanpur Teenager Strangled After Seeing Mother With Her Lover (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 14:36 IST

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly strangled to death by his mother and her lover in a village under Maharajpur police station in Kanpur after he saw them in a compromising position and raised an alarm. The teenager reportedly protested when the lover began scolding him. The mother and the man allegedly beat him before strangling him. The boy struggled, but they did not let go. Police said the murder is believed to have taken place on Thursday night, while the mother allegedly kept the death secret until Friday morning.

Reportedly, the incident came to light after a villager informed the police control room. The mother had reportedly told a neighbour that her son had died due to illness. The Kanpur police and forensic team later found injury marks on the teenager’s neck and body. The post-mortem report confirmed death by strangulation, while the viscera has been preserved for detailed examination.

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Kanpur teenager saw mother with lover during late-night visit

As per reports, the boy’s father, a 40-year-old man from the village, works for a company in Gujarat. He lives with his wife and three sons. His 35-year-old wife had allegedly been in a relationship with a neighbouring youth for several years.

Reports say that, according to villagers, the lover came to the woman’s house around 9 pm on Thursday. Her 14-year-old elder son and 12-year-old middle son allegedly saw their mother with the man. When the elder boy objected, the lover reportedly scolded him. After the teenager raised an alarm, the mother and her lover allegedly assaulted and strangled him.

Kanpur police probe secret death as lover flees home

After the alleged murder, the lover reportedly returned to his house. Fearing that the incident would become public, he later tried to hang himself. Villagers and relatives heard the noise and rescued him. He has since left home without informing his family. Police searched for him but could not trace him.

According to reports, the deceased boy was an eighth-grade student at the village’s upper primary school. His younger brother reportedly told their father that the teenager had returned home with flour, complained of stomach pain, went to his room and later died after foam came from his mouth. However, the mother allegedly concealed the death throughout the night.

Kanpur family shocked as brothers cry after teenager’s murder

The teenager’s death has shocked the village. His two brothers continued to cry, while villagers who came to console the family were also left emotional. People questioned how a mother could allegedly kill her own child.

As per reports, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said, “The teenager, who saw his mother with her lover, raised an alarm and was murdered. The lover also attempted suicide later, but was rescued. After the body is cremated, the mother and her lover will be confronted and questioned before further action is taken.”

Kanpur police deploy force outside house amid tension

Police have deployed personnel outside the teenager’s house as a precaution, fearing that the situation could escalate. The mother and her alleged lover are likely to be questioned after the cremation. Further action will be taken based on the investigation, post-mortem findings and forensic examination.

Also Read: Maami-Bhanja Love Affair: Woman Ran Away With Her Nephew, Leaving 4 Children, Heartbroken Husband Took Kids To SSP; What Happened Next?    

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14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm
Tags: crime newsKanpur murderKanpur newslatest news

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14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

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14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm
14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm
14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm
14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm
14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

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