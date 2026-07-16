148 Girls Sent Home: What Led To Closure Of Madrassa In Assam

In a shocking incident, a madrassa in Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been sealed after a teacher was arrested on allegations of sexually abusing minor students. Following the allegations, angry local residents barged into the campus and damaged the property. Consequently, all 148 minor girl students have been sent back to their families. However, the timely intervention of police helped the to brought the situation under control.

What Happened At Assam Madrassa?

According to reports, the incident came to light after two girls studying at the madrassa raised allegations against the teacher. The police quickly arrived at the institution to control the situation and subsequently sealed the premises. The parents of the students were contacted and have since taken their children home.

“Our team reached the madrassa as soon as we received the information. We spoke to the agitated residents, and the situation was brought under control,” Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta told the media. Mahatta added that a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was immediately registered against the accused.

Institution Violated Government Guidelines

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the district administration revealed that the privately run madrassa was operating in violation of government regulations, which led authorities to seal the facility. Reports also stated that the campus lacked any CCTV surveillance system. Furthermore, authorities have begun scrutinizing the institution’s financial records.

Accused Arrested; Further Investigation Underway

According to the police, the accused teacher has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing to probe further allegations and regulatory violations. The police asserted that, in line with directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, strict action will be taken against all illegalities and violations committed against the minor students.

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