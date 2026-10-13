LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > 15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

A boat carrying around 20 people to a feast capsized in the Ganga in Bihar’s Vaishali district, leaving 15 dead. Several victims were young, and the state government has announced Rs 4 lakh in compensation per deceased person.

15 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali (Photo: AI)
15 Dead After Boat Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 23:47 IST

A boat carrying around 20 people to a feast capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Vaishali district, leaving 15 people dead. The victims were reportedly aged between 6 and 18 years, and several of those who died were girls. The incident took place in the Raghopur area, where the passengers were travelling in a small boat to attend a feast. Rescue teams rushed to the spot as authorities began efforts to recover the bodies and identify the deceased.

Small Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Ganga

According to local residents, a feast was organised at the residence of Singheshwar Rai near Mata Maharani Sthan in Bhagatan Tola, under Rampur Shyamchand panchayat. Around 20 people were travelling to the gathering when the boat overturned in the river. The incident triggered a rescue operation, with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reaching the area.

You Might Be Interested In

Several Young Victims Identified After Vaishali Boat Tragedy

Among the deceased identified so far are Pinky Kumari, 13, Ankita Kumari, 6, and Alisha Kumari, 18. The names of Sunita Kumari, Aryan Kumar, Siki Kumari, Bhonu Kumari and Meera Kumari have also been reported among the victims. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the remaining deceased. The reported age range of the victims has added to the tragedy, with several young lives lost in the accident.

Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Grief Over Ganga River Accident

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition from Bihar, representing the Raghopur constituency, expressed sorrow for the incident through an X post. This unfortunate accident has highlighted the dangers of travel through small boats, especially with several people in the boat. More information related to the reasons behind the sinking of the boat was not provided.

Bihar Government Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary referred to this unfortunate accident as one of the saddest and most tragic incidents. Condolences were offered to the bereaved families, and he also announced by him that Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased people.

“This difficult time, my sympathies are with the grieving families,” the chief minister said in his message.

He also said the administration had been directed to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper treatment for the injured. The rescue operation and identification of the deceased remained key priorities following the tragedy.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast
Tags: Bihar Breaking Newsbihar newsboat accidentGanga Riverhome-hero-pos-2india newsLocal NewsRaghopurSamrat ChoudharySDRFtejashwi yadavVaishali News

RELATED News

Cousin, Friend Took Her 500 Metres From Home on a Bike, Then Raped Her: UP Court Orders DNA Tests

Born With 2 Heads and 1 Heart: Rare Baby in Odisha Under Close Medical Watch, Family Fears Treatment Costs

17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Multiple Times, Throat Slit By Neighbour In UP’s Bareilly Over Birthday Party Row; Angry Villagers Thrash Accused, Lock Him Inside Room

Caught On Cam: Student Harassed By Two Men In Broad Daylight Outside Police Station In UP’s Pratapgarh; What Happened Next Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Two Women Clash Inside UP Hospital, Then a Man Arrives and Starts Beating One With Slipper, Police Register Case

LATEST NEWS

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Indian Batters With Most Runs in T20Is

Malaysia vs China LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue And How To Watch MAS vs CHN ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2026 LIVE In India

Myanmar vs Mongolia LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details For MYA vs MGL ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026

Qatar vs Bahrain LIVE Streaming: Check Date, Time, Venue, How To Watch QAT vs BHR ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier A 2026 LIVE In India

Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

WATCH VIDEO: Pakistan’s Sufyan Moqim Adds Meme Material To Embarrass Pakistan by Dropping Easy Catch, Here’s How X Reacted After PAK vs SL 3rd T20I

Woman With Knife Approaches Mamata Banerjee Outside Kolkata Home, Claims to Be Her Niece; Detained

South Africa WTC Final Qualification Permutations: How Can South Africa Still Reach 2027 WTC Final After Defeat in SA vs AUS 1st Test? All Scenarios Explained

Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Galatasaray vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch GAL vs BAR Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast
15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast
15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast
15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast
15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

QUICK LINKS