15 Dead as Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali, Victims Were Heading to a Feast

A boat carrying around 20 people to a feast capsized in the Ganga River in Bihar’s Vaishali district, leaving 15 people dead. The victims were reportedly aged between 6 and 18 years, and several of those who died were girls. The incident took place in the Raghopur area, where the passengers were travelling in a small boat to attend a feast. Rescue teams rushed to the spot as authorities began efforts to recover the bodies and identify the deceased.

Small Boat Carrying Around 20 People Capsizes in Ganga

According to local residents, a feast was organised at the residence of Singheshwar Rai near Mata Maharani Sthan in Bhagatan Tola, under Rampur Shyamchand panchayat. Around 20 people were travelling to the gathering when the boat overturned in the river. The incident triggered a rescue operation, with a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reaching the area.

Several Young Victims Identified After Vaishali Boat Tragedy

Among the deceased identified so far are Pinky Kumari, 13, Ankita Kumari, 6, and Alisha Kumari, 18. The names of Sunita Kumari, Aryan Kumar, Siki Kumari, Bhonu Kumari and Meera Kumari have also been reported among the victims. Authorities were working to establish the identities of the remaining deceased. The reported age range of the victims has added to the tragedy, with several young lives lost in the accident.

Tejashwi Yadav Expresses Grief Over Ganga River Accident

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition from Bihar, representing the Raghopur constituency, expressed sorrow for the incident through an X post. This unfortunate accident has highlighted the dangers of travel through small boats, especially with several people in the boat. More information related to the reasons behind the sinking of the boat was not provided.

Bihar Government Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary referred to this unfortunate accident as one of the saddest and most tragic incidents. Condolences were offered to the bereaved families, and he also announced by him that Rs 4 lakh compensation will be given to the families of the deceased people.

“This difficult time, my sympathies are with the grieving families,” the chief minister said in his message.

He also said the administration had been directed to expedite relief and rescue operations and ensure proper treatment for the injured. The rescue operation and identification of the deceased remained key priorities following the tragedy.