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Home > Regionals News > 15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

Punjab State Consumer Commission ordered Singapore Airlines to pay ₹50,000 compensation after a family complained of inadequate food, including milk for their 11-month-old baby, during a 15-hour flight.

Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay ₹50,000 Compensation
Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay ₹50,000 Compensation

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 16:25 IST

The Punjab State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Singapore Airlines liable for deficiency in service. The case was brought by a passenger who said his wife, mother-in-law and 11-month-old daughter were not given proper food on a 15-hour flight from Delhi to Melbourne. In an order dated October 7, the Commission directed the airline to pay ₹50,000 as compensation. That is far less than the full ticket refund the lower forum had ordered.

A Long Flight And A Hungry Infant

On March 4, 2020, three members of one family boarded a flight from Delhi to Melbourne. They were a woman, her mother and her 11-month-old daughter. The journey was expected to last 15 to 16 hours.

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According to the complaint filed by her husband, Jaspreet Singh, the cabin crew did not give the family proper meals during the flight. He also alleged that no milk was provided for the baby.

An Email, And A Reply Pointing Elsewhere

Singh wrote to the airline on March 9, 2020, five days after the flight, raising his grievance. The airline first said it would look into the matter. It later replied that no request for vegetarian or special meals had been made, and advised him to get in touch with his travel agent.

From Ropar To The State Commission

Dissatisfied, Singh approached the District Consumer Commission in Ropar. He asked for a refund of ₹1.25 lakh and ₹10 lakh in compensation.

In January 2023, the District Commission directed the airline and the travel agent to refund the ticket fare along with 7 per cent annual interest. It also ordered ₹25,000 in compensation and ₹11,000 towards litigation costs.

Singapore Airlines challenged the order before the State Commission. The airline said no special meals had been requested and that it had served food from its regular menu.

What The Commission Decided

A bench of Judicial Member HPS Mahal and Member Kiran Sibal rejected the airline’s defence. It held that not asking for a special meal does not free an airline from its basic duty to provide ordinary meal service. The order stressed that this applies all the more on a journey of 15 to 16 hours.

The bench also noted that the airline had not produced enough evidence to show that the passengers were given adequate food.

Why The Refund Was Cut

The Commission did not agree that the full fare should be returned. It observed that the family had completed their journey. The fault, it said, lay in how in-flight services were delivered, and not in a complete failure to provide the flight itself. Refunding the entire fare would therefore be disproportionate.

The Commission did, however, say the hardship could not be ignored, especially for a passenger travelling with an 11-month-old child. It reduced the relief to ₹50,000 as a single sum covering mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. The amount is payable to the complainant within 45 days. Advocate IS Kakkar appeared for the airline.

The Road Ahead

The airline now has 45 days to pay, and it is not yet known whether it will accept the order or seek further relief. Singh, who has pursued the matter for more than six years since that March 2020 flight, sees his complaint upheld but his claim for a full refund set aside. The order will be read closely by airlines and passengers alike, as it makes plain that a long-haul carrier cannot rely on the lack of a special meal request to explain away an empty tray.

Also Read: Allahabad High Court Asks Centre, RBI To Frame Rules For Managing Bank Accounts Of People In Coma

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15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

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15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation
15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation
15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation
15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation
15-Hour Flight, No Food Served: Punjab Consumer Court Orders Singapore Airlines To Pay Rs 50,000 Compensation

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