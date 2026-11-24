The lady had joined a matrimonial site in order to find a husband. In her complaint, she claimed that all she had found was an individual whose story just did not seem true along with other ladies.

Profile On A Matrimonial Site

It is about a 26-year-old lady living in a village of Meerut district. She holds a B.Ed degree. Currently, she stays with her family in Ghaziabad.

She got into contact with a person by the name of Narendra Sharma on the matrimony website. This man, as per his profile, was staying in a society in Mumbai.

Rich Individual Who Did Not Want Dowry

She said that this individual mentioned in his profile that his family belonged to Bikaner of Rajasthan state. He claimed that he had been staying in Mumbai for the past 30 years. His father was a chartered accountant.

He claimed that he was a rich individual, and he did not want any dowry from a poor girl.

The Family Is Won Over

On July 1, 2025, he went to Meerut to meet her family. They too were told he came from a well off family. According to the complaint, he won their trust.

About a year ago, by her account, the two married. They then moved to Ghaziabad to live together.

Rs 18 Lakh For “Share Trading”

After the wedding, she alleges, he got Rs 18 lakh transferred from her online account to his own, in the name of share trading.

These are her allegations. The report does not say whether police have verified the transfers.

The Doubts Begin

She began to doubt him, she says. She noticed that he talked to other girls on video calls in secret, and often kept his phone switched off around her.

He lived with her in the flat for about a month. Then, she says, she learnt that he had married another woman in Delhi, and was living in a rented flat in Gurugram.

The Trip To Mumbai

To know the whole truth, she visited his house in Mumbai. It was here where she heard from his father that he would disinherited his son from the property. She also says that it was here that she came to know that he had married many women before.

This is her version of the story. The story of the father has not yet been mentioned.

“15 Marriages”

She came to the Ghaziabad court during his hearing. She claimed that he has 15 marriages in his name and that he destroyed her life.

She also claimed that he was creating obscene photographs and videos of his wives and used it to blackmail them. This is her allegation of 15 marriages and blackmail. These facts were not supported by the police yet in their report.

The Arrest

After filing the case against him, the police started the search for him and arrested him on Sunday. He was lodged into the jail.

It has been mentioned that the story of 15 marriages and the allegations of cheating others is a matter to be investigated.

What Is Not Known

There is no police officer’s account, laws cited, or a specific number of other women that could have been impacted. There is also no mention whether any other woman has come forward or if there has been a response from the accused.

What Next?

Will the police track down other women to prove the alleged marriages? Will the trail of money and phone calls help prove that he had Rs 18 lakh worth of dowry? Will the police check out his phones for the alleged photographs and videos? What would be the defense of the accused in court? Will matrimonial websites be questioned about how a man married so many times was able to get so many brides? The police have not commented on this.