At least 15 people are confirmed to be dead and over 180 people have had to be admitted to hospitals after reportedly drinking contaminated alcohol over the last two days in the Chandel district of Manipur. Deaths were confirmed from November 18 to 20, and now an investigation is going on. Meanwhile, the district administration has also issued a health alert warning the public not to drink any dubious alcohol.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has ordered an enquiry to identify those responsible, assuring that the culprits would be arrested soon. Meanwhile, medical teams have been deployed to the affected district as authorities work to prevent further casualties.

Police identify eight victims as Manipur liquor deaths trigger investigation

An initial official communication issued by the Superintendent of Police, Chandel, confirmed eight deaths. The deceased were identified as Kishan Hrangbung Anal, 32; Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, 50; Hrangbung Mohring Anal, 46; Rd Angnahiring Anal, 37; KI Ramtiang Anal, 44; NL Mothahring Anal; Ts Ashing; and Ts Lovely.

According to the police, some victims died at their residences, while others lost their lives while being taken to hospitals or after admission to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chakpikarong.

In a subsequent clarification, Chandel district police said the liquor reportedly consumed by the victims had been procured from Sugnu in Kakching district. It was neither manufactured nor brewed in Chandel. Police also clarified that five of the reported deaths fell under the jurisdiction of Sugnu Police Station. Authorities appealed to the public and media organisations not to circulate unverified information or draw premature conclusions about the incident in Manipur.

Health advisory warns Manipur residents against suspected liquor

The Deputy Commissioner of Chandel issued a public health advisory on Thursday, saying the exact cause of the reported deaths had not yet been medically and scientifically established. The matter remains under investigation.

As a precaution, residents have been asked to avoid locally brewed liquor and alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly those procured from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

The advisory lists vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision and breathing difficulties as symptoms requiring immediate medical attention after alcohol consumption. Anyone experiencing these symptoms has been advised to seek medical help without delay.

People who may have consumed liquor from the same suspected source have also been urged to undergo medical evaluation, even if they are not showing any symptoms. The administration has cautioned residents against consuming, selling, sharing or disposing of suspected liquor. Anyone aware of suspected manufacturing, storage, sale or distribution of adulterated liquor has been asked to inform the nearest police station.

Village authorities, civil society organisations, women’s organisations and youth clubs have been urged to spread awareness and identify people who may need medical attention across Manipur.

CM visits hospitals in Manipur, orders action against culprits

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospitals and Research Institute in Imphal West and Babina Hospital in Imphal East on Thursday to assess the condition of patients undergoing treatment.

He interacted with doctors and hospital authorities, reviewed the treatment being provided and assured them of the state government’s necessary support. He also wished the patients a speedy recovery. Describing the incident as unfortunate, Khemchand directed the authorities concerned to conduct an enquiry and identify those responsible. He said the culprits would be arrested soon.

The Chief Minister further informed that a medical team comprising specialists in general medicine, along with essential medicines, had been dispatched to Chandel to deal with the situation. Officials from the Health Department and other senior government officials accompanied him during the hospital visits.

The district administration said it was coordinating with the police and Health Department to carry out preventive and investigative measures. It has urged people across Manipur to remain vigilant and cooperate with authorities.

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