15-Year-Old Chased, Stabbed By 3 Boys Outside Police Outpost In Kanpur; What Led To The Shocking Murder?

A shocking murder case has come to light from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by three boys near his home, barely 50 steps away from a police outpost. The victim, identified as Harshit, was attacked following an argument with the accused late at night. Police have detained one suspect, while multiple teams have been formed to track down the remaining accused.

Argument With Three Boys Turns Fatal

According to reports, Harshit lived in Bamba Road’s Sabzi Mandi Lane. The incident took place around 11 pm when he was walking near his house and got into an argument with three boys who were reportedly sitting by the roadside and consuming alcohol. What began as a verbal dispute soon escalated into a violent confrontation. The three boys allegedly attacked Harshit with kicks and punches. When the teenager tried to escape, the accused chased him and caught hold of him.

Teen Stabbed Near the Heart

In a horrifying turn of events, one of the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Harshit in the chest, near his heart. The teenager collapsed on the road and lay seriously injured. His family members and neighbours rushed to his aid and took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dispute Involving Girl Suspected

Police officials suspect that a dispute involving a girl could have triggered the murder. However, the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be established, and the investigation is underway. The fact that the teenager was attacked barely 50 steps from a police outpost has also raised serious questions about public safety and policing in the area.

One Accused Detained, Search for Others Underway

Following the incident, police registered an FIR and detained one of the suspects. Five police teams have reportedly been formed to trace and arrest the remaining accused. Raids are being conducted at various locations as investigators work to establish the sequence of events and determine the exact circumstances that led to the teenager’s brutal murder.

Also Read: Watch Video: Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Death As Speeding Car Drags Him On Bonnet During Checkpoint In Maharashtra