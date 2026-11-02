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Home > Regionals News > 15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

A late-night argument over cooking turned deadly in Etawah's Pahlan village. The husband allegedly beat and strangled his wife, while their teenage daughter tried to save her mother.

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Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 17:08 IST

A family dispute over cooking took a tragic turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday night. A 35-year-old woman was allegedly beaten and strangled to death by her husband following an argument over preparing food. The incident took place in Pahlan village under the Bhareh police station area.

The woman’s teenage daughter reportedly tried to save her mother. However, the accused allegedly kicked her away before committing the crime. The husband fled after the incident, leaving their four children in shock. Police reached the spot on Monday morning and began an investigation.

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Argument Over Cooking Turns Deadly in Etawah

The deceased has been identified as Shiv Poojan Gurjar, a resident of Pahlan village. She was married to Awadhesh, with whom she had four children. According to the family, the couple got into an argument over cooking food at around 11 pm on Sunday. The woman’s father-in-law, Nathu Singh, said his son had consumed alcohol before the dispute. Following the argument, the couple went inside their room and bolted the door from within.

Family Finds Woman Dead Inside Locked Room

When the couple did not open the door for a long time, family members began calling out to them. After the door was eventually opened, Shiv Poojan was found dead. The family immediately informed the police. According to the allegations, Awadhesh first attacked his wife with wooden sticks before strangling her. He reportedly fled from the spot after the incident.

Teenage Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother

The couple’s eldest daughter, Sandhya, 15, reportedly witnessed the incident and tried to intervene. She told police that her father had strangled her mother. When she attempted to save her, he allegedly kicked her away. The couple’s other children are Sameeksha, 12, Pratigya, 10, and Devu, 8. All four children are reportedly traumatised by the incident. Police reached the village on Monday morning and inspected the scene. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room
Tags: crime newsdomestic violenceEtawahFamily DisputeMurder casepolice investigationUP Crimeuttar pradesh

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15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

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15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room
15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room
15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room
15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room
15-Year-Old Daughter Tried to Save Her Mother as Father Attacked Her, But He Kicked Her Away Before Strangling His Wife Inside Locked Room

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