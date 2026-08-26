15-Year-Old Falls Into Open Drain In Delhi While Retrieving Kite, Found Dead 75 Hours Later

A 15-year-old boy, Mithun, died after falling into an open drain in Delhi’s Jasola while trying to retrieve a kite, ending a 75-hour search that saw his parents wait beside the drain through rain, sun, hunger and thirst. According to a Hindustan Times report, Mithun fell into the drain around 11am on Saturday. His body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, around 500 metres downstream, where it was found trapped in a pile of garbage below the Shaheen Bagh Metro station. His parents, 34-year-old Anita Devi and Avadesh Kumar, had remained at the site hoping he would be found alive.

The Class 8 student, who studied at a civic school, wanted to become a computer science engineer. His parents said he was 5’5” tall, enjoyed sketching and painting, and had recently been enrolled at a computer coaching centre. “To fulfil his dreams, we enrolled him at a computer coaching centre. He was a responsible and caring child. The night before he drowned, he brought two packets of chips and persuaded me to eat one of them,” his mother told Hindustan Times.

Open drain search stretches across three days as family waits without food

Mithun fell into the open drain near his family’s rented single-room home in Jasola village while his parents were away at work. A five-year-old boy saw him fall and alerted neighbours, who called his parents. They reached the spot within 15 minutes and informed police. Officers from Sarita Vihar police station and two fire tenders began the search.

According to the report, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) joined around 4pm on Saturday. Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Vineet Kumar said the operation continued throughout, except at night. “The boy could not be traced because the water was flowing rapidly in the drain,” he said. The family ate very little during the search. Kumar said he had one samosa on Tuesday and rice and dal on Monday, while relatives and neighbours gave the family samosas on Sunday.

Open drain exposes fight over rescue efforts and civic responsibility

Kumar, who works as a sewer cleaner, was filmed clearing garbage with his bare hands while searching for his son. The video went viral on social media. He said he was even ready to enter the open drain despite not knowing how to swim. “I don’t know how to swim, but I was still ready to go into the drain and rescue him. Eight to 10 people, including my relatives and neighbours, were also ready. But the police did not allow it, saying it was risky. They even used force to disperse us when we insisted. My son may have been found earlier, had the rescue teams made serious efforts,” Kumar said.

The family and residents protested on Sunday, alleging inaction. A senior police officer, speaking anonymously to Hindustan Times, said police and other authorities were present from the time they were informed and made their best efforts. He said the open drain had fast-flowing water, sludge, garbage and pipes, while earthmovers had no direct access. Machines first had to create a path before removing garbage and reaching the drain.

Open drain tragedy adds to Delhi’s growing civic safety concerns

The Jasola neighbourhood has two drain sluices flowing towards Shaheen Bagh Metro station and lies between the Okhla sewage treatment plant and the Shaheen Bagh drain. Residents said both drains are open, lack boundary walls and have seen earlier drownings. On Monday, civic agencies removed garbage from several points along the route between where Mithun fell and where his body was recovered.

As per report, the drain was initially believed to be under the Delhi Jal Board, but DJB officials said it had been handed over to the MCD for maintenance. The National Green Tribunal has reiterated that drains should remain uncovered for cleaning, desilting and the release of toxic gases, but there are no specific rules on barricading or installing grills to stop people from falling in. “The authorities wake up only when any tragedy falls and someone loses their life. There are two drains in our neighbourhood but both are open and do not have even boundary walls. People have drowned in the drain earlier,” resident Mohammad Riyaz said.

Open drain deaths raise fresh questions after Mithun’s death

Mithun’s death is the latest in a series of similar incidents in Delhi this year. On July 9, a seven-year-old boy died after allegedly falling into a waterlogged vacant plot while defecating in the open in northwest Delhi’s Samaypur Badli. On May 3, a two-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain in Mukundpur.

A junior engineer of the MCD was suspended on Monday after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed “strong displeasure and deep sorrow” over Mithun’s death. On Tuesday, Gupta announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid for his family. Mithun is survived by his parents and three siblings, aged eight, 12 and 17. His last rites are likely on Wednesday after his autopsy at AIIMS. “We lost our son due to the government’s apathy towards the basic safety and security compromises poor people like us face every day,” Devi told Hindustan Times. “The government can compensate by at least securing the open drains so that no other families face tragedies like us,” she added.

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