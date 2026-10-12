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Home > Regionals News > 15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar has been arrested over allegations of exploiting a 15-year-old girl. He was sent to judicial custody as police continue investigating.

15-Year-Old Minor Allegedly Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar. (Photo:X).
15-Year-Old Minor Allegedly Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar. (Photo:X).

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:57 IST

It began with a phone call. On Saturday, a 15-year-old girl from Hazaribag district contacted the Child Helpline and reported alleged abuse. By that night, police had arrested one of the most senior health officials in Koderma district.

What The Girl Alleges?

Her complaint was recorded before the Child Welfare Committee, where the helpline team produced her. In her statement, she said she first met Dr Anil Kumar in 2025 at his private hospital in Koderma district, while her mother was being treated there. She alleged that the doctor lured her and sexually exploited her three times over the past two months. Distressed, she sought help from the helpline.

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How The Case Moved

After the Hazaribag authorities shared the details with Koderma, the police formed a special team on the instructions of the Superintendent of Police. Koderma SP Kumar Shivashish said an FIR was registered on the girl’s complaint at the Koderma Mahila police station under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and related sections.

The Midnight Arrest

Late on Saturday night, the team arrested Dr Kumar, Koderma’s civil surgeon, from his farmhouse in Urwan, in the Chandwara area. He was kept overnight at the local police outpost, then taken to the Mahila police station for questioning and a medical examination. On Sunday afternoon, he was sent to judicial custody and jail.

What The Accused Has Said?

Dr Kumar has not spoken to the media or given his side publicly. Police say they are examining the matter from every angle and that further investigation and legal action are under way.

What Is Not Yet Known?

The reports do not say where the alleged incidents took place or whether the private hospital is the doctor’s own. They do not give the exact sections of law, or whether the state health department has taken any step, such as suspension. The girl’s mother’s role and the findings of the medical examination have not been reported.

What Happens Next

Will the Jharkhand health department act against Dr Kumar while the case is on? Will he seek bail, and what will the court make of the girl’s statement? And will other complaints emerge? Police say they are looking at the case from all angles, so the investigation could widen. For now, a girl who picked up a phone has set a serious case in motion, and the courts will decide whether it holds.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Houthi Missile Strike At Riyadh Airport Kills 14, Including Indian Man; His Two Sons Hospitalised

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15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
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15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act
15-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Lured And Assaulted By Koderma Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar; Accused Arrested Under POCSO Act

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