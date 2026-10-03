15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted Inside Zirakpur Factory, Forced To Drink Chemical, 5 Men Accused, 3 Arrested

In a recent case, a 15-year-old minor working at a factory has made allegations about being sexually assaulted, threatened, and forced to consume a chemical in a factory at Baltana in Zirakpur, Mohali, Punjab. She accused five people of forcing her. Based on her statement, police have registered a case against five individuals named Gyani, Aryan, Vishal, Sahil, and Arvind.

Three accused have been arrested and presented before the court. They have been sent to police custody for two days. Raids are underway to find the other two accused.

What Happened Inside The Factory?

As per the statement of the minor, she was working at the factory warehouse at 10:30 pm on 21 August when Gyani came to her. She had been sexually assaulted by Gyani several times before. In addition to this, she claimed that Gyani had threatened to kill her when she had warned him that she would report him to her family.

On the night of the incident, she alleged that Gyani assaulted her again and attempted to strangle her. Aryan, Sahil, Arvind and Vishal were allegedly present at the spot. The minor further told police that when she tried to leave, the accused stopped her.

Minor Allegedly Forced To Drink Chemical

The complaint also contains a disturbing allegation involving a chemical bottle. According to the victim, Arvind allegedly handed a chemical bottle to Gyani. When she refused to drink it, she was allegedly forced to consume the chemical.

She later suffered severe burning in her stomach and fainted. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a hospital. The minor also alleged that she and her family faced threats even after she was discharged.

Family Allegedly Threatened To Stay Silent

The victim claimed that attempts were made to suppress the matter by offering money. She said fear prevented her family from approaching the police for some time. She eventually gave a statement to police and sought legal action against those named in her complaint.

The minor has also alleged that the factory owner helped the accused. Police said the owner’s role is being investigated. Further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Three Arrested, Two Still Being Sought

Investigating officer SI Major Singh said three accused have been arrested and sent to two days of police remand. Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to arrest the remaining two accused.

According to police, the case has been registered under sections 65(1), 109, 351(3), 126(2), 123, 61(2), 3(5), and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The allegations are part of the ongoing investigation, and further details are expected as police examine the case.