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Home > Regionals News > 15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested

15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped at a hotel in Uttarakhand's Haldwani after leaving home for an outing. Police have arrested four accused, including former ABVP student election candidate Dheeraj Bisht.

15-year-old girl allegedly gangraped at Haldwani hotel, former ABVP candidate among four arrested (Image: Unsplash)
15-year-old girl allegedly gangraped at Haldwani hotel, former ABVP candidate among four arrested (Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 21:02 IST

In a shocking case, a minor girl has allegedly been gang-raped in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. Police arrested four young men in connection with the incident. One of the accused, Dheeraj Bisht, had earlier contested the MBPG College student union president election as an ABVP candidate.

According to the reports, the rape incident took place in a hotel in the Mukhani Kotwali area. The parents filed the complaint, and in the complaint, the family reports that the 15-year-old girl had left her home to spend time outside. But the family left worried when she didn’t return even after several hours.

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Minor Girl’s Location Traced to Hotel

The family of the girl started looking for her when she did not return home, according to the information obtained. During the search, her location was traced to a hotel in Mukhani Kotwali area. The girl allegedly told her family about the incident after she contacted them. The details of the assault were allegedly narrated by her, and later her family approached the police and filed a complaint. The police took the matter seriously, registering a case and immediately began an investigation.

Former ABVP Candidate Among Four Arrested

During the investigation, police were able to identify four young men allegedly involved in the crime. Later, all four accused were arrested. One of the men arrested has been named Dheeraj Bisht. He was a candidate for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the student union president election at MBPG College earlier. The case has given rise to talks in Haldwani as one of the accused is a former student election candidate.

Police Investigation is Underway

The police continue to investigate every angle of the case. Four men who were arrested are facing further legal action. Authorities stated that they will take action in accordance with the law. Hopefully, this investigation will help shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the alleged crime.

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15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested
Tags: Haldwani Gangrape CaseHaldwani newsminor girl assault caseUttarakhand crime news

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15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested

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15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested

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15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested
15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested
15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested
15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested
15-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Leaving Home in Haldwani, Family Traces Her Location to Hotel Where She Was Gang-Raped, 4 Arrested

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